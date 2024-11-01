PANIC: Democrats Already Starting to Point Fingers and Assign Blame for Potential Kamala Harris Loss

If Kamala Harris loses the 2024 election to Donald Trump, the meltdown on the left will be epic.

Democrats from all corners of the country will be attacking each other over the way her campaign was run, the choice of Kamala as the candidate, the way she was chosen, the messaging, and on and on.

Apparently, some of them are not even waiting for election day and are already assigning blame. This is just a preview of what is to come if Trump wins.

The Hill reports:

Democrats start to point fingers even as they hope for Harris win Vice President Harris could win the presidential election next week. But fingers in Democratic circles are already being pointed behind the scenes, in the event that she falls to former President Trump. While some Democrats say they are increasingly hopeful that Harris will win, others have expressed mounting frustration about a string of factors that have plagued the campaign from the outset… “People are nervous and they’re trying to cover their ass and get a little ahead of Election Day,” one Democratic strategist said of the sniping. “It’s based on anxiety, stakes and the unique nature of this cycle. “We didn’t have a traditional process for this election. We didn’t have a primary. People just had to fall in line,” the strategist added, saying “it’s not surprising to me” that some of the blame game is happening even before Election Day. If Harris loses, “there will be a mad dash to assign blame,” the strategist added.

This is all so predictable.

One thing is for sure. If Trump wins, Kamala Harris will probably never run for president again. She would get laughed off of a Democrat primary debate stage as the candidate who lost to Trump.