Overview of FATE2024 Election Reconciliation Strategy

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

A team of professionals and concerned citizens developed a proposal to ensure a fair and transparent 2024 Election. This involves reconciling election results from start to finish.

The group at FATE2024.org has created two guidebooks describing why reconciliations can help ensure free, fair and transparent election results and how to implement reconciliations in the 2024 Election.

Reconciliations are used throughout industries around the world to ensure financials agree with supporting information.

Below is an introduction to reconciliations and how they can be used in the 2024 Election to ensure election results are fair and transparent.

Two documents with templates have been created to assist in this effort.

One document provides information and templates to be used by election officials.

A second document provides information and reconciliation templates for political party officials.