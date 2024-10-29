Until a few months ago, the war in Ukraine was basically a static trench war reminiscent of WW1, and sieges to take towns were endlessly long and bloody.

Now, with Ukraine’s defenses decaying in numbers and capabilities, as well as materials and ammunitions, and with Russian forces probing myriads of places in the front at the same time, the attackers are taking up territory faster than ever since the first month of the war.

German, Pro-Ukraine Bild analyst Julian Röpke reported that from 24 to 26 October alone – three days – the Russian army had captured eight settlements: Bogoyavlenka, Katerinovka, Izmailovka, Aleksandropol, Gornik, Selidovo, Shakhtyorskoye, and Vishnevoye.

And in the last three days, the pace hasn’t subsided.

There’s now talk of a multi-pronged cascade offensive’ towards this immediate objective of Pokrovsk.

Besides being a key transportation hub, the city also holds in its environs a unique feature: the last coking coal mine in Ukraine.

Slavyangrad reported:

“The Russian Armed Forces are seeking to establish control over the only Ukrainian mine for coking coal production. If the Russians succeed, steel production in Ukraine will be reduced by more than half.

This industry is the second most profitable in the country after agriculture. Therefore, the release of the mine will significantly harm the economy of Kiev.”

This comes as more and more sources from within the Ukrainian army are sharing the real dire situation of the pro-Kiev troops.

Watch – Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Marchenko: ‘Our front has collapsed’

⚡️29.10.2024

⚡️29.10.2024

Kyiv, Ukraine. Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Marchenko: Our front has collapsed . Firstly, there is a shortage of ammunition and weapons. Secondly, there are people, no people, no reinforcements. People are very tired, they simply cannot…

Kiev, Ukraine – Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Marchenko:

“Our front has collapsed. Firstly, there is a shortage of ammunition and weapons. Secondly, there are people, no people, no reinforcements. People are very tired; they simply cannot pull the fronts they are on. And, thirdly, there is an imbalance in management.”

After the fall of Selidovo, there are no large cities on the Russian army’s route, and the troops can focus all their attention on Pokrovsk and Mirnograd.

But as has been the case, no one should expect the Russians to clash head on with the defenses in these places.

The tactics have been the same – moving forward, probing up weak defenses everywhere, flanking the big centers, circling it until you put the defenders into a cauldron and they have to flee or die.

It’s a boa constrictor strategy that is working.

