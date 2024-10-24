One in Five Americans Say They Have Fought with Neighbors Over Politics

A new study found that nearly one in five Americans have fought with their neighbors over politics.

According to the Redfin-commissioned survey conducted by Ipsos in September, men are more than twice as likely to have been in a spat with a neighbor over their views. More than one in four men (27.1%) said they had been in a political disagreement with a neighbor, compared to 13.4% of women.

“Nearly a quarter (23.1%) of respondents who said they are voting for Donald Trump have gotten into a political disagreement with a neighbor, compared to 19.5% of respondents voting for Kamala Harris,” the pollsters found.

Younger Americans were also more likely to have political disagreements in their neighborhoods, with 26.4 percent of Gen Z respondents saying they have had political disputes with neighbors, compared to 23.5 percent of millennials and 14.3 percent of Gen X respondents. Baby boomers were the least likely to have had political disputes with neighbors, at just 13.6 percent.

Homeowners were more likely to engage in political battles than renters, 20.5 percent to 16.3 percent.

“Politics is not the only issue leading to disputes: 11.9% of respondents said they had gotten into a disagreement with a neighbor over racial issues. Men (15.3%) were again more likely to get into a disagreement than women (9.5%),” RedFin reports. “Gen Zers (20.1%) are the most likely generation to get into a disagreement, followed by millennials (15.6%), Gen Xers (9.3%) and baby boomers (4.9%).”

When looking at the fights based on party preferences, 14.7 percent of Harris voters said they had been in a disagreement with neighbors over racial issues — compared to just 11.9 percent of Trump voters.

The report states that nearly one in three respondents regularly engage in political conversations with their neighbors. Men are much more likely to do so, 40.9 percent to 24 percent.

“Owners (35.5%) are more likely to engage than renters (25.8%), while millennials (40.3%) and Gen Zers (38.9%) are more likely to regularly engage than Gen Xers (21.7%) and baby boomers (23%),” the report says. “Trump voters (39%) are more likely to regularly engage in political conversations with neighbors than Harris voters (32.7%).”

The pollsters spoke to 1,802 U.S. homeowners and renters aged 18-65.