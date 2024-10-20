OMG! This Was INSANE! THOUSANDS LINE THE STREETS to See President Trump Drive to Work at McDonald’s – MUST SEE VIDEO

by
THOUSANDS line the streets to see President Donald Trump drive to work at McDonald’s in PA.

As reported earlier by Jordan Conradson, President Trump drove to work a shift on Sunday at a McDonald’s restaurant in Lancaster, Pennsylvania this afternoon.

President Trump worked a half-hour at the restaurant – a half-hour longer than Kamala Harris – before delivering remarks at a Town Hall event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The crowd was HUMONGOUS outside the restaurant!

Is there any other person alive today who could get this kind of a reception from ordinary Americans!

We are truly witnessing history.

There is absolutely NO WAY that President Trump loses to any Democrat in a free and fair election. We all know that.

God please keep our president safe.

The Lancaster, PA crowd cheers as Trump shows up for work at McDonald’s.

One woman gave up her Eagles tickets to go see Trump at McDonald’s.

The lines to see Trump went on for blocks.

Our friend Ben Bergquam was there.

