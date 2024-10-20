OMG! This Was INSANE! THOUSANDS LINE THE STREETS to See President Trump Drive to Work at McDonald’s – MUST SEE VIDEO

As reported earlier by Jordan Conradson, President Trump drove to work a shift on Sunday at a McDonald’s restaurant in Lancaster, Pennsylvania this afternoon.
President Trump worked a half-hour at the restaurant – a half-hour longer than Kamala Harris – before delivering remarks at a Town Hall event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
The crowd was HUMONGOUS outside the restaurant!
President Trump arriving at McDonald’s in Feasterville, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/JUJJ9Qjysy
— Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) October 20, 2024
Is there any other person alive today who could get this kind of a reception from ordinary Americans!
We are truly witnessing history.
There is absolutely NO WAY that President Trump loses to any Democrat in a free and fair election. We all know that.
God please keep our president safe.
One woman gave up her Eagles tickets to go see Trump at McDonald’s.
A woman in Lancaster had tickets to go see Eagles-Giants.
She gave them up to come see President Trump today.
“I can see the Eagles anytime. This is my only chance to see President Trump.” pic.twitter.com/vGWhJExBol
— Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) October 20, 2024
The lines to see Trump went on for blocks.
I live in Lancaster PA. The lines to see Donald Trump are insane. Blocks and block and blocks pic.twitter.com/EEhZ7FdIJc
— Jeff Nadu (@JeffNadu) October 20, 2024
Our friend Ben Bergquam was there.
Running the line at the Trump Townhall in Lancaster, PA. I went for 15 minutes and still didn’t get to the end! Kamala Harris could never do this. The only thing she’s running on is killing babies and lies from the #FakeNews media. Real Americans know the truth. Jesus, Trump and… pic.twitter.com/8go6Dzo6OC
— Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) October 20, 2024