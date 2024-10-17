BREAKING: Second Round of Meta Engineers Reveal Election Censorship Practices: “Pro-Trump” Posts “Go Just Up to Another Team to Take It Down” (VIDEO)

O’Keefe Media Group on Thursday released a second round of Meta engineers revealing censorship practices.

On Wednesday night O’Keefe Media Group released undercover video of a senior Meta engineer admitting anti-Kamala posts on Facebook and Instagram are automatically demoted.

Jeevan Gyawali told the OMG undercover journalist that the Meta user is not notified when their anti-Kamala posts are censored.

“Say your uncle in Ohio said something about Kamala Harris is unfit to be a president because she doesn’t have a child, that kind of sh*t is automatically demoted,” reveals Meta Senior Software Engineer, Jeevan Gyawali to an undercover O’Keefe Media journalist during a hidden camera date.

He confirmed, “The person would not be notified,” but would see a decline in their post engagement and impressions, explaining that Meta’s “Integrity Team” is responsible for controlling content through “civic classifiers,” a system that “shadowbans” posts without notifying users.

OMG released more undercover footage of Meta engineers admitting pro-Trump posts are taken down by a special team.

Per OMG:

“Usually the disinformation we saw was pro-Trump… We’ll investigate, and then it goes just up to another team to take it [the post] down,” admits Matthew Fowler, a Software Engineering Manager at Meta, during an undercover date with an O’Keefe Media Group journalist. Fowler emphasized that Meta’s investigations often rely on mainstream media for verification, stating, “The news is going to do their job, and then based on what the outlets say… you have to trust that.” Plamen Dzhelepov, a Machine Learning Engineer at Meta, agreed, “Meta has the right to suppress anything,” acknowledging the company’s political bias by noting, “they’re biased if they do that against the Republicans.” Dzhelepov detailed Meta’s censorship capabilities, confirming they target “crazy conspiracy right-wing people,” actively demoting their opinions. Michael Zoorob, a Data Scientist at Meta, described the fact-checking process, stating, “the fundamental problem is that… the vast majority of what fact-checkers label as false is shared by conservatives,” admitting that any policy demoting content labeled false by fact-checkers disproportionately affects conservatives. When addressing misinformation, Dzhelepov explained Meta’s approach: “it’s either censored or it says a [community note] thing, where it says, ‘this is disinformation, it’s probably fake’ under the post,” adding that Meta “actually suppresses certain voices.” Zoorob also recalled how Meta had downranked the Hunter Biden laptop story upon the FBI’s warning, stating, “We just downranked it,” making the post less visible in users’ feeds.”

WATCH: