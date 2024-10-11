‘Oh My God’: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Freaks Out After Hearing Undecided Voters Not Supporting Kamala (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski almost had an on-air meltdown on Friday after hearing a panel of undecided voters refusing to confirm they will vote for Kamala Harris.

Brzezinski was joined on the show by pollster Frank Luntz, who provided footage of an online focus group he held with some undecided Gen Z voters.

One of these voters said she needed to do “more research” on the candidates, while another said he will be writing in a candidate as neither of Harris nor Trump have won his support.

Mika, however, was not impressed with their concerns.

“Okay, so first of all, we thank everybody for participating. Absolutely no bad things to say about people who participate in these conversations. We thank you so much,” Mika said, before pretending to cry.

“But does anybody at this table need to take a deep breath? Because I do. I just do.”

“We’ve been listening to undecideds for weeks on 2WAY … It’s really hard to believe that there are still people who might vote third party or try to write in,” a fellow host Lauren Leader responded.

“It’s just such a lack of understanding about the stakes and about why that’s just throwing your vote away.”

“Oh my God,” Mika responded. “Ugh.”

Watch the clip below:

Mika’s fears about Trump’s possible return are shared by growing numbers of Democrats and political strategists as recent polls suggest that Trump is tied or even leading in several key swing states.

Meanwhile, voters overwhelmingly trust Trump to manage the economy, inflation and immigration and border security more effective than his Democratic opponent.

“It really could not be closer,” Democrat pollster Michael Bocian, one of the pollsters who worked on the survey, told The Journal. “It’s an even-steven, tight, tight race.”