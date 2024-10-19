Officials in Hennepin County, Minnesota Face Backlash After ‘County Courier Vehicle’ with Boxes of Ballots Left Unattended, Hatchback Conspicuously Open in Parking Lot

Trust in the election process took a serious hit after a disturbing photo surfaced on social media showing a vehicle, packed with absentee ballots, left wide open and unattended in a public parking lot outside Edina City Hall.

The official X account of Senate District 50 Republicans in Minnesota, representing citizens of Edina and Bloomington, shared the alarming image, sparking outrage among local residents and election watchdogs.

The incriminating photo shows boxes of ballots tied with blue and red straps sitting inside an unlocked vehicle with its hatchback fully open.

SD50MNGOP called out the incident, posting, “Do these ballots look secure to you? Photo outside Edina City Hall.”

“Witness watched as the driver left the vehicle to go inside to get more boxes, leaving the vehicle open and unattended,” SD50MNGOP added.

The city of Edina quickly responded, claiming the vehicle belonged to a Hennepin County courier responsible for picking up absentee ballots from various cities.

According to Hennepin County Auditor Daniel Rogan, all the ballots transferred were accounted for and securely sealed before and after the transfer.

“The vehicle pictured is a Hennepin County courier that came to pick up Edina’s absentee ballots this morning. Inside his vehicle are ballots that he picked up from other cities before coming to Edina,” according to the city’s communications officer, identified only as Jennifer.

State Representative Harry Niska was quick to voice his concern, stating, “This is extremely concerning,” echoing the sentiments of many who feel that the security of the ballots was compromised.

Another online commenter pointedly criticized the breach of protocol, stating, “You lost the chain of custody.”

Another demanded specifics: “Can you confirm the courier company, the number of drivers, and how you know those ballots are from other cities?”

The city provided further clarification, releasing surveillance footage from the parking lot, claiming it showed the ballots were not tampered with while left unattended.

“This was a Hennepin County courier. I am not aware of the company name. The surveillance footage from the parking lot shows one person exit the vehicle and then return with Edina’s ballot transfer cases on a dolly,” the city said.

“Those cases were loaded into the van with the ones that were photographed. The City has released surveillance footage of the parking lot at the time, which shows the ballots in the County courier vehicle were not tampered with while left unattended…”

But despite the reassurance from officials, the damage was already done.

In the court of public opinion, the incident raised serious red flags about the security of absentee ballots in Edina.

Hennepin County officials have since promised to review their protocols and tighten security measures.

