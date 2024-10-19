Obama Pushes Lies About Trump’s Mental State After Covering Up Biden’s Actual Dementia for Years (VIDEO)

Obama is campaigning for Kamala Harris in Arizona and of course, he is lying.

Obama has the nerve to suggest that there’s something wrong with Trump’s mind after he actively covered up Joe Biden’s very real dementia for years. Obama was campaigning with Joe Biden right before the left decided he had to be replaced. He knew how bad Joe was.

And remember, this is the party that claims to care very deeply about disinformation.

From Mediaite:

Obama then pointed to a recent town hall Trump held, where he ended up swaying back and forth on stage as music played for 40 minutes. “Let me explain because I’ve done a lot of town hall meetings,” Obama continued. “The point of a town hall meeting is to take questions. He just decided, you know what, I’m gonna stop taking questions and then he’s swaying to ‘Ave Maria’ and ‘Y.M.C.A.’ for about half an hour. Folks are standing there, not sure what’s happening. Can you imagine if I did that? Can you imagine if Ruben did that?” After making a crack about how their playlists would be better, Obama pulled the grandpa card on Trump. “He called himself ‘the father IVF,’” he added. “I do not know what that means. You do not either. He said January 6th was ‘a day of love’… You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this. No, no. I’m not joking. You would, right? You’d call up your cousins and you’d say, ‘Have you noticed?’”

Here’s the video:

After Democrats lie for years about Biden’s dementia-riddled public appearances, Obama says about Trump: "You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this.” pic.twitter.com/S5dO3ciY7U — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 19, 2024

One important thing to remember about this clip is that it shows how worried Democrats are about the election. Do you think Obama wants to be out on the campaign trail like this? There is no way he would be doing this if he believed Kamala Harris was winning.