NOW HE CARES! Joe Biden Complains Elon Musk Broke Immigration Law 30 Years Ago – Musk Issues Perfect Response

Joe Biden has complained that Elon Musk broke U.S. immigration laws nearly 30 years ago.

Over the weekend, The Washington Post published a hit piece complaining that when Musk arrived in the United States in 1995, he was supposed to be on a student visa.

However, Musk never actually enrolled in his graduate program and instead focused on developing Zip2, a software company that he eventually sold for $300 million.

Such an infraction cannot possibly be compared to the millions of illegal aliens crossing the southern border, disrupting communities and draining local resources.

Nevertheless, Joe Biden seems to think it is a shocking revelation that is damaging to Trump’s campaign.

“Elon Musk is the richest man in the world,” Biden said during a campaign event on Saturday.

“He was supposed to be in a school when he came on a student visa. He was working. He was violating the law and he’s talking about all these illegals.”

“So NOW he cares about illegals,” Musk responded in a post on X.

So NOW he cares about illegals https://t.co/8JqQlu4Nyq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2024

The focus on Musk’s own immigration status comes as he has become Donald Trump’s most important financial supporter and political and cultural advocate.

Among the principal reasons Musk has become a Trump supporter is because of his concern about illegal immigration. Since the Biden regime seized office in 2021, over 10 million aliens have entered the country illegally and wreaked havoc on local communities.

As well as the problems caused by their sudden and unwelcome arrival, Musk also realizes that the Democratic Party are weaponizing mmigration with a view to giving the illegal aliens citizenship in return for their political support. This in turn will help them achieve their ultimate goal of creating a one-party state.

MASSIVE increases in illegals in swing states during the Biden-Harris administration https://t.co/HYkXUon0EG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2024

As polls and early voting data looks promising for the Trump campaign, Biden and his fellow Democrats are clearly becoming desperate.

This pathetic hit piece from The Washington Post is unlikely to have any impact whatsoever, but that won't stop them trying.