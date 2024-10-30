North Carolina Appeals Court Rejects GOP Challenge – Will Allow Voters Who Never Lived in the US to Vote in the State, Rejects Request to Set Aside UOCAVA Votes

A three-member appeals court rejected the GOP challenge to not process certain UOCAVA or overseas votes that come into the state this year.

Republicans argued that the current laws enable voters to forum shop where they want their vote to be counted despite never living in the state or even in the US.

This is the latest ruling that breaks down the integrity of the US election. Democrats will cheer this news.

The Hill reported:

North Carolina appeals court on Tuesday rebuffed the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) request to not process certain overseas ballots in the upcoming election unless the voter shows they were previously a resident of the key battleground state. Republicans have filed challenges to overseas ballots in several key swing states as the voting bloc is no longer seen as reliably red, but the lawsuits have so far been rejected. A three-judge panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals on Tuesday unanimously rejected the RNC’s appeal after a trial judge refused the party’s request for an intervention ahead of the upcoming presidential election… …North Carolina’s rules enable citizens who have never lived in the United States to vote in the state, as long as they haven’t registered elsewhere and their parent or legal guardian was previously an eligible North Carolina voter.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier – Democrats have devised a brilliant plan to steal our election in 2024—and it’s really quite simple—and now, thanks to reporting by The Gateway Pundit and others, Republicans are waking up to this threat!

One month ago, Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman joined MSNBC’s Morning Joe and said overseas voters could be the deciding factor in battleground states in 2024.

Heyman appeared on Morning Joe to discuss the Democratic Party’s efforts to mobilize millions of American voters living abroad, highlighting the pivotal influence these overseas voters could have in battleground states, where close margins may decide the election’s outcome.

By telegraphing to the American people that they believe the key to winning our elections is getting 9 million individuals to vote for Kamala Harris from a pool of 2.4 million eligible overseas voters in total (according to the U.S. government FVAP website), Democrats essentially remove the shock value when it’s announced they only achieved a percentage of their goal when it’s revealed they received millions of new overseas votes.

But as Patty McMurray previously reported at The Gateway Pundit:

“None of the so-called “9 million voters” Democrats claim they are trying to recruit will have to prove their identity or even provide a legitimate address for their past or present residence in the United States.”

This leaves the US with another significantly flawed election process and will lead to another questionable outcome.

Last month, the Gateway Pundit published the first investigative piece in a series explaining how easily our elections can be stolen without a trace.

According to Heather Honey at Verity Vote, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) is a Federal law passed in 1986.

UOCAVA requires that the states allow members of the US Armed Forces, their family members, and US citizens who reside outside of the US to register and vote absentee in elections for Federal offices in a standardized format.

In our first article on UOCAVA Voters (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act), we explained how both federal and Democratic Party websites allow online voters to register without verification of identity or citizenship status.

US Citizens in the USA who would like to register to vote must share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID, but UOCAVA voters can bypass the requirement to share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID.

The screenshot below shows how the Democrat Party website, much like the federal government’s website, registers UOCAVA voters to vote in US elections and allows the user to bypass the ID portion of the online registration process.

UOCAVA opens the door to unlimited foreign citizens voting.

Here are a few additional details about UOCAVA voters who register to vote on the FAVP or Federal Voting Assistance Program application (a federal government website) or the Democrat-funded website VoteFromAbroad.org:

Applicants may choose any state or address they wish to vote in.

No one verifies that these registrants ever lived at the address they list or that they have any connection to that state.

Voters in most states receive and return their ballots via email, making chain of custody impossible for election inpsectors.

Of course, this is neither safe or secure!

And Democrats are angry that The Gateway Pundit and others are shining a light on this process.