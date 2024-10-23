New UN Study on “Violence Against Women and Girls” Reveals Female Athletes Have Lost Almost 900 Medals to Trans Opponents

A new study from the UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Reem Alsalem, was recently presented to the UN General Assembly.

The study “Violence against women and girls in sports” shares that more than 600 female athletes have lost to competitors who were born male in a variety of athletic events resulting in female athletes losing almost 900 medals to trans opponents.

The study states, “The Special Rapporteur examines the forms of violence experienced by women and girls in sport, their causes and the perpetrators of this violence, and offers recommendations for better prevention and response to violence against women and girls in sport. The Special Rapporteur received over 100 submissions from relevant stakeholders. She also held expert consultations in which 50 persons participated.”

“According to information received, by 30 March 2024, over 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions have lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports.”

“The replacement of the female sports category with a mixed-sex category has resulted in an increasing number of female athletes losing opportunities, including medals, when competing against males.”

The study also points out the obvious biological advantages male athletes have that can positively impact their performance in athletic endeavors which Alsalem states can result in the “loss of fair opportunity” for female competitors and increase the risk of physical violence against women and girls.