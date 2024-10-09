New Labour UK Government Loses Polling Advantage Against Conservatives, and Leftist PM Keir Starmer Now Has a Net Approval Lower than Brexit Hero Nigel Farage!

Three months in, the Labour UK government continues to unravel at a frightening speed.

To the point where a Cabinet Minister was forced to admit more mistakes are likely to come, resorting to a pale excuse that this is a ‘young government’ after 14 years of opposition.

Labour’s poll lead over Conservatives has slipped from 18 points to JUST ONE point – and Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s numbers are completely under the water.

Downing Street is betting that ‘new structures’ at No 10 would help get the Government out of the ropes after a chaotic period that has led to the departures of Chief of Staff Sue Gray and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

Starmer told his Cabinet the changes were focused on ‘delivering the change that he was elected to deliver’.

Daily Mail reported:

“But the scale of the challenge was underlined by polls showing Sir Keir’s popularity is in freefall following a honeymoon period of infighting, rows about donors and freebies plus an unpopular decision to scrap the winter fuel payment for ten million pensioners.”

Just three months after the landslide general election win, Labour’s lead over the Conservatives has dropped to a single point.

“The More in Common survey put Labour support on 29 per cent, Conservatives on 28 per cent, Reform on 19 per cent, Lib Dems on 11 per cent and the Greens on 7 per cent.

Another survey found that Sir Keir now has a net approval rating of minus 36 – lower than Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.”

Read: BRITISH LABOUR TURMOIL – Sue Gray Quits as Keir Starmer’s Chief of Staff in Midst of Internal Power Struggle, and After It Arose That She Was Paid More Than the Prime Minister!

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh wouldn’t say if Sir Keir’s ‘reset’ would fix the absolute shitshow that is the Labour government so far, saying that ‘a young Government’, is bound to have initial ‘missteps’.

“Asked if further mistakes could occur, she added: ‘No government is perfect and I am not going to promise you there is going to be no mistakes made.’ Ms. Haigh, a close ally of [fired Chief of Staff] Sue Gray, refused to say whether her ‘good friend’ had been treated fairly by the Prime Minister.”

Sue Gray’s replacement, Morgan McSweeney is preparing to make ‘radical changes’ to the way the government operates, with reports that he will push for a wider, immediate reshuffle to weed out ‘failing ministers’.

“Labour MPs have criticized the Government for failing to explain what Sir Keir is trying to achieve with one saying: ‘It has felt like a constant diet of doom and gloom’.”

