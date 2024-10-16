New Documentary Series to Premiere on Tucker Carlson Network October 21- ‘All the President’s Men’ Exposes the Deep State’s Coordinated Attack on Donald Trump

A new documentary series will premiere on the Tucker Carlson Network on October 21.

‘All the President’s Men’ is a gripping six-part series that unveils the untold story of how the Deep State systematically targeted and destroyed the lives of those who stood by Donald Trump in an attempt to remove the democratically elected president from office.

A press release for the explains:

Each episode focuses on one key figure whose career and reputation were under siege starting in 2015. Featuring insights from George Papadopoulos, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Kash Patel, Rudy Giuliani, and Tucker Carlson, the series exposes not just personal attacks but a coordinated effort to undermine Trump’s presidency.

The series was directed by Sean Stone and produced by award-winning filmmaker Igor Lopatonok (Ukraine on Fire) and Vera Tomilova.

Through revealing interviews and never-before-heard accounts, All the President’s Men shows how the FBI, the judicial system, and the media were intertwined with the Deep State’s operation. The series asks pressing questions: Why is the establishment so terrified of Trump? What is their ultimate agenda? And where is the country headed?

The attacks on Trump persist, leaving him with one option: to run for president again. Likewise, the film argues that Trump’s return to office may be the only way for America to survive. This is a must-watch for those seeking to understand the real dangers facing democracy in America today, as the Democratic Party leadership wields power to destroy those who dare to tell the truth.

Through the courage of our speakers, viewers are reminded to stand strong in the fight for truth and justice, even against overwhelming odds. All The President’s Men is a call to action to believe that the truth can and will prevail if we refuse to back down.