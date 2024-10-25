Neiman Marcus Scrubs the Word ‘Christmas’ From Iconic 98-Year-Old Holiday Gift Catalog

Department store chain Neiman Marcus has quietly scrubbed the word “Christmas” from its iconic, nearly 100-year-old holiday gift catalog.

The high-end retail company announced the change in a press release earlier this month.

The catalog is now called “The Holiday Book” instead of “The Christmas Book.”

When the Dallas Morning News asked about the name change, a spokesperson said it was done for “inclusion.”

The Holiday Book is a new name for what was formerly the Christmas Book, whose name was changed in the spirit of inclusivity as it welcomes customers of all backgrounds, religions and traditions to celebrate the season, a spokesperson said.

The “Holiday Book” will have over 100 pages of luxury goods.

“This year’s holiday activation and campaign is an invitation to embrace the magic of Neiman Marcus. The storytelling was inspired by the theatrical traditions and folklore during the period that the brand was founded,” said Nabil Aliffi, Chief Brand Officer, Neiman Marcus, in the press release.

Aliffi continued, “Through our comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy, we will take our customers on a remarkable journey that transcends traditional shopping, immersing them in a world of fantasy both in-store and online. We invite our customers to step into this extraordinary realm, where every interaction is an opportunity to experience the excitement of the season, no matter how they choose to engage with us.”

An upset employee at the company’s Dallas headquarters complained to the New York Post that Neiman Marcus CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck is more focused on DEI than growth.

“If Geoffroy and his team put as much time into running the business as they did on expressing viewpoints about DEI, we would be buying Saks or launching an IPO,” the employee told The Post. “Instead, my job is at risk because of our business failure.”

The company did not actually explain the reason for the change to employees.

“We found out via the Dallas Morning News article,” another employee told the paper. “The book didn’t need a name change. Personal opinions about inclusion — from Geoffroy and his leadership team — changed this.”