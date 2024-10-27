Nasty Michelle Obama Berates and Attacks American Men in Vicious Campaign Speech for Kamala in Michigan

Poor Barack.

Can you imagine waking up to this nagging every day?

Michelle Obama berates American men and denigrates mothers in her latest campaign speech for Kamala Harris on Saturday.

This was so awful.

Michelle Obama: We have every right to demand that the men in our lives do better by us. We have to use our voices to make these choices clear to the men that we love. Our lives are worth more than their anger and disappointment, and we are more than just baby-making vessels. If you are a woman who lives in a household of men that don’t listen to you or value your opinion, just remember that your vote is a private matter. Regardless of the political views of your partner, you get to choose, you get to use your judgment and cast your vote for yourself and the women in your life. Remember, women, standing up for what is best for us can make the difference in this election.

Such an ugly speech.

It’s clear that the only issue for liberal women is the right to abort their babies up to birth in every state.

Via Hans Mahncke and Catturd2.

All she does is label, categorize, stigmatize, and divide. This is her entire approach, and it serves as a perfect representation of the Democratic Party.pic.twitter.com/HYfkBFDVO4 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) October 27, 2024

Meanwhile, across the state, Muslim leaders threw their support behind Donald Trump for president.