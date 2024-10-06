MUST-SEE! Tim Walz Holds Interview on FOX News – Lies About Abortion – Shannon Bream Delivers Much Deserved Smackdown! (VIDEO)

What were they thinking?

Who thought this would be a good idea?

Last Tuesday, radical far-left Governor Tim Walz suffered a very public spanking by Senator J.D. Vance in the vice presidential debate on CBS. Even with the far-left moderators on his side, Walz fell flat on his face and looked like a deer in the headlights most of the night.

As an encore, the Democrat Party thought it would be a good idea to book Tim Walz on FOX News Sunday with host attorney Shannon Bream.

Big mistake!

What were they thinking? Bream is not your average far-left crank on CBS, ABC, or NBC! Bream actually held Governor Walz’s feet to the fire and called him out on his lies that would have gone unnoticed by any of the other legacy media outlets.

Bream called out Walz for his lies on trade, Minnesota abortion law, and Trump’s abortion stance in just two minutes. It was a thing of beauty.

Partial transcript of the interview below:

Shannon Bream: I want to clarify what the law is there in Minnesota. AbortionFinder, a website that helps women find access, says abortion is legal throughout pregnancy in Minnesota. There is no ban or limit on abortion in Minnesota based on how far along in a pregnancy you are. You signed the bill that makes it legal through all nine months. Is that a position you think Democrats should advocate for nationally? Tim Walz: Look, the vice president and I have been clear. The restoration of Roe v. Wade is what we're asking for. Shannon Bream: But that law goes far beyond Roe v Wade. Tim Walz: To make her own choice. The law The law is very clear. It does not change that. That was been debunked on every occasion. Shannon Bream: But wait… What you signed is there's not a single limit through nine months of pregnancy. Roe had a trimester framework that did have limits through the pregnancy. The Minnesota law does not have that. That's what we're talking about. Tim Walz: This puts the decision with the woman and her health care providers. The situation we have is when you don't have the ability of health care providers to provide that, that's where you end up with a situation like Amanda Zurawski in Texas, where they are afraid to to do what's necessary. This doesn't change anything. It puts the decision back on to the woman, to the physicians. We know that this is simply something to be brought up. To be very clear, Donald Trump's asking for a nationwide abortion ban. Shannon Bream: Wait. He has said repeatedly that he will not sign a national abortion ban. Are you calling that just a flat-out lie? Tim Walz: Yes, of course. Senator Vance has in the past said so, too. Now, look, they may see this as an election issue. We see it as a right of women to make their own bodily decisions. That's what the states, like my state, have the ability to put that in. States like Georgia force women to cross the border, and then we have a death of Amber Thurman. Let's be very clear. But trying to cut hairs on an issue on this is not where the American public's at. They want the restoration of Roe versus Wade. Vice President Harris said she would sign it. That's what we'll do when we're elected. Shannon Bream: But to be clear, the Minnesota law is far beyond Roe v Wade. And about the Amber Thurman case in Georgia, her family has, and it's tragic, she is a young mother who left behind a young son. But what her family has said is it was a complication from an abortion pill that she received, and she didn't get proper care when she went to a Georgia hospital, which had multiple opportunities to intervene there. Her own attorney, the family's attorney, says it wasn't the Georgia law, it was the hospitals. What he claims is malpractice, not treating her, when she clearly showed up in distress and still had the byproducts of her pregnancy because of that rare complication from the abortion pill. So just to be clear to be clear on the Georgia law and how her family and her attorney sees.

Video via FOX News Sunday: