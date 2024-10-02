MUST SEE: Ben Bergquam and Terry Newsome Expose Holliday Inn Housing Busloads of Illegals in Chicago – Security Gets Physical, Calls Police, and LIES! – “They Actually Pushed The Guard” (VIDEO)

Real America’s Voice Correspondent Ben Bergquam and Chicago local Terry Newsome of the Behind Enemy Lines podcast did it again last night, exposing the Holiday Inn at 7353 South Cicero Ave in Chicago, Illinois, for harboring illegal aliens who were smuggled into The U.S.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Bergquam and Newsome previously visited this same Holliday Inn hotel where the government and leftist organizations were moving the illegals to hide them 14 miles away from the DNC Convention at the United Center. “The Venezuelan intake center is very close to the United Center, and that’s the same intake center a block away where there’s like 30 tents of homeless that lived on this plot of land for like ten years,” Newsome told The Gateway Pundit earlier today. “They kicked them all out, tore their tents down, cleaned the property, put an eight-foot fence around it, and upgraded the intake center, and that’s where if they come by bus, train, or plane, that’s the central location.” They “fixed up” the intake center for appearances before the DNC, Newsome said.

Bergquam and Newsome previously discovered that the Obama Foundation-affiliated New Life Centers is responsible for providing housing and services to the illegals at this hotel.

Bergquam and Newsome were barred from purchasing a room or even entering the hotel because it is "under construction," said a security guard.

However, inside the hotel, illegal aliens were filmed by Bergquam entering through metal detectors and being scanned with metal-detecting wands before entry. New Life Centers is housing Venezuelan and Haitian illegal so-called refugees here, said Newsome.

Because he was filming the illegals, Bergquam was grabbed by the security guards tasked with protecting illegals and threatened with a phone call to police and told they had to leave because "this is federal property."

Newsome was also shoved by a guard, who accused him of shoving first. "He's being violent with the officers," said one of the rent-a-cop (not an officer) security guards.

Later, the female security guard tried to block Bergquam from filming and began clapping at and lecturing them about how they needed to leave the property:

Ben Bergquam & I were harassed and pushed by Garda Security at the Chicago Venezuelan/Haitian center. NGO mgr lied, claiming the Holiday Inn was "Federal Property" and then attempted to claim we were Federally trespassing falsely! @BenBergquam @ConradsonJordan @annvandersteel pic.twitter.com/pAwecYNYYp — Terry Newsome (@TerryNewsome357) October 2, 2024



When Newsome and Bergquam refused to leave, they called the police!

Adults were then seen taking children into the hotel, where all of them were scanned with metal-detecting equipment. Three Hispanic individuals who said they work for GardaWorld Federal Services also walked in. This company was awarded a $29 million contract with the city of Chicago and has come under scrutiny for reported sexual abuse and rape of children at migrant facilities. One of the individuals had neck tattoos and looked like a criminal.

Near the end of the video, as the two were in the parking lot filming people getting off buses and walking in, an employee who was on the phone, ostensibly with police, said, "You know you're on private property, right?

Then, the police showed up, and the employee approached to tell the police, "They actually pushed the guard." Thankfully, the officers saw through the BS and let Bergquam and Newsome go free. It was further learned that the Chicago Office of Emergency Management has jurisdiction over the Holliday Inn.

"So we've got police officers having their time wasted by the Office of Emergency Management that apparently has taken over this Holiday Inn on South Cicero. That's what we're being told right now. So we're going to move on from this location, but just understand, guys, your tax dollars are being used to bring in illegal aliens, and then the organizers of this calling the police when we come in to ask some questions," said Bergquam before signing off.

Bradshaw added, "I think the cops know what's up. I think the Chicago cops are awesome. They're always on our side. They're on the side of right."

Watch the full encounter below: