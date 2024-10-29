MSM Meltdown Over Comedian’s Latino Jokes | Drew Hernandez

President Trump held the Mother of all MAGA RALLIES at Madison Square Garden with a packed stadium of 20k+ Trump Supporters and thousands outside that could not get in.

The rally was slandered by the mainstream media as a NAZI RALLY mirroring the NAZI RALLIES of the 1930’s. Trump’s historic rally included special surprise guests such as Hulk Hogan, Melania Trump and Elon Musk made another viral appearance.

One of the guests was professional roast comedian, Tony Hinchliffe who is known for over the top dark humor and roasts of public figures. The comedian triggered the entire leftist woke mob cult and even some republicans with a joke about Puerto Rico and latinos making babies.

As a result, the entire mainstream media used the jokes to plunge their entire base into another anti-Trump hysteria campaign, accusing Trump of racism when he himself did not even tell the jokes.

This is yet another example of American culture stuck in its politically correct prison, being unwilling to accept humor or even take a joke.

Watch as Drew Hernandez, a latino, breaks it all down.

Thanks for sharing!
