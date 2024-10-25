Moroccan Soccer Star Dies Suddenly of Heart Attack Aged 35

A Moroccan soccer star has died suddenly aged 35.

Abdelaziz Barrada, who played for the Moroccan national team, is reported to have died of a heart attack on Thursday.

Terrible news as former Morocco national team player Abdelaziz Barrada has passed away aged 35. Rest in peace. ️ pic.twitter.com/m1TZ0KreYv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 24, 2024

The Moroccan Football Federation paid tribute to Barrada, describing his death as a “great loss.”

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation extends its sincere condolences to the family of the former Moroccan international, the late Abdelaziz Barrada, and through them to all his family and relatives, as well as the national football family,” it said.

Tributes to Barrada poured in across social media, including from his former clubs Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint Germain.

C’est avec une grande tristesse que le Paris Saint-Germain a appris ce jeudi soir le décès de Abdelaziz Barrada, international marocain, formé au Club. À sa famille et ses proches, le Paris Saint-Germain présente ses plus sincères condoléances. pic.twitter.com/4hNojxsfvi — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) October 24, 2024

Repose en paix Abdelaziz ️ L’Olympique de Marseille a appris avec tristesse le décès de son ancien joueur et international marocain, Abdelaziz Barrada. Arrivé à l’été 2014, le milieu offensif a porté les couleurs de l’OM durant 2 saisons.

Le club tient à présenter ses plus… pic.twitter.com/Ypgh08x6UT — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) October 24, 2024

Countless numbers of healthy young athletes have died of heart attacks in recent years.

Back in June, Matija Sarkic, a goalkeeper who played for Millwall and the Montenegro national team, collapsed at his apartment in Budva and was pronounced dead shortly after. He was just 26.

In December 2021, four young players died in the space of a week, all after suffering unexplained heart attacks.

Among them were the Croatian star Marin Cacic, Oman international player Mukhaled Al-Raqadi, Egyptian goalkeeper Ahmed Amin, and the Algerian Sofiane Loukar.