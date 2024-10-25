Moroccan Soccer Star Dies Suddenly of Heart Attack Aged 35

by
Abdelaziz Barrada

A Moroccan soccer star has died suddenly aged 35.

Abdelaziz Barrada, who played for the Moroccan national team, is reported to have died of a heart attack on Thursday.

The Moroccan Football Federation paid tribute to Barrada, describing his death as a “great loss.”

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation extends its sincere condolences to the family of the former Moroccan international, the late Abdelaziz Barrada, and through them to all his family and relatives, as well as the national football family,” it said.

Tributes to Barrada poured in across social media, including from his former clubs Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint Germain.

Countless numbers of healthy young athletes have died of heart attacks in recent years.

Back in June, Matija Sarkic, a goalkeeper who played for Millwall and the Montenegro national team, collapsed at his apartment in Budva and was pronounced dead shortly after. He was just 26.

In December 2021, four young players died in the space of a week, all after suffering unexplained heart attacks.

Among them were the Croatian star Marin Cacic, Oman international player Mukhaled Al-Raqadi, Egyptian goalkeeper Ahmed Amin, and the Algerian Sofiane Loukar.

HORROR: Four Young Soccer Stars from Four Different Countries Die This Week After Suffering Sudden Heart Attacks

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.