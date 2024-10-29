More Disgusting Antics from the Vile Left: Giant Statute of Naked President Trump Moved to Wisconsin

The communists are restless.

The far-left must feel like their tools to steal this election may not work this time.

In reaction to their worst fears, they are comparing President Trump to Hitler.

Here are some pictures showing far-left insanity from this morning in Wisconsin.

Hunt, fish or vote?

Wisco Rolf and Erik Olsen who is running for US Congress in Wisconsin spotted the grotesque figure this morning.

Wisco Rolf shows the size of the piece of liberal work.

Why are the communists on the left always so disgusting? Is this pure evil?

The disgusting figure is making the rounds across the country.

As reported earlier at The Gateway Pundit.

The left’s obsession with Trump never ends.

Democrats have taken their crude and tasteless antics to a new low with the unveiling of a monstrous 43-foot nude statue resembling former President Donald Trump in yet another shameless display of vile disrespect.

Dubbed the “Crooked and Obscene,” this grotesque tribute to the left’s obsession with attacking the Republican frontrunner was erected just outside Las Vegas, ahead of Kamala Harris’ rally, according to TMZ.

The massive foam and rebar construction, weighing an unbelievable 6,000 pounds, was erected over Interstate 15 on the way to Utah as part of the “Crooked and Obscene” tour.

According to the tour’s organizers, per The Wrap, depicting Trump in the nude “is intentional, serving as a bold statement on transparency, vulnerability, and the public personas of political figures.”

Instead of putting their energy into fixing real issues, the radical left is busy mocking the very man who put America First.