MIKA MELTS DOWN AGAIN: FOX News is Hiding Donald Trump’s Fascism! (VIDEO)

The 2024 election is tough for many people on the left, but perhaps no one more than Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

She recently went on an unhinged rant about Trump and his increasing support from voters.

Now she is going off about the disastrous Bret Baier interview with Kamala Harris and is claiming that FOX News is covering up Trump’s supposed fascism.

She does not look well.

Breitbart News reports:

MSNBC’s Brzezinski: Fox News Is Covering Up Trump’s ‘Clear Fascism’ MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said Friday on “Morning Joe” that Fox News was covering up former President Donald Trump’s “clear fascism.” Brzezinski said, “This is not a time for jokes, and this is not a time to dance around topics, because this is coming at all of us. Republicans too, your freedoms are at risk too. Don’t know what you’re doing supporting this man right now with what he has said. But there are efforts to sidestep, dance around things that he’s saying that are clear fascism. Let’s start with this. I mentioned Donald Trump being on “Fox & Friends.” Here’s, again, his connection with Fox News, which had to pay $787 million for lying, helping him out. Here’s what he said about the jokes, I guess, they gave him. Take a listen.”… Brzezinski said, “So in his little safe space there at Fox, he’s surrounded by his friends and pretty much is allowed to do whatever he wants even if it’s defame somebody, maybe malign somebody, maybe put somebody in danger. I want to talk about not just Donald Trump’s threats, but the media entities like Fox News that bend to his will. That Fox News interview with Kamala Harris, it revealed so much.”

Watch Mika turn into a complete lunatic on national television. Again:

If you want to understand how badly Kamala Harris is doing in this race, all you need to do is look at this clip from MSNBC. MSNBC said the quiet part out loud here, they are deathly afraid that Donald Trump will invoke the insurrection act and the riots that are going to hit… pic.twitter.com/giiRcMrAhh — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 19, 2024

That interview with Bret Baier really damaged Kamala Harris. Mika’s panic is proof of that.