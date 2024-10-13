MIKA MELTDOWN: Morning Joe Host Fears Trump Will Win, Says ‘It’s Fair for Democrats to be Incredibly Depressed’ (VIDEO)

Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC’s Morning Joe seems to be coming to grips with the fact that it is looking ever more likely that Donald Trump is going to win the election and she is not happy about it.

During a recent monologue, where Mika seemed to be on the verge of tears at certain moments, she said that it’s fair for Democrats to be ‘incredibly depressed’ and discouraged.

She also launches into a fierce defense of Kamala Harris, claiming that she is doing everything she can to connect with voters.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, ‘MORNING JOE’ CO-HOST: My attitude, if you will. So that’s the thing, is this morning and also all week, we’ve been talking about the frustration among a lot of Democrats that maybe the message isn’t breaking through to key voters. I mean, the polls seem so close every time a new one comes out, neck and neck. And there’s this fear that Donald Trump is poised for victory. I think it’s fair for Democrats to be incredibly depressed. I think it’s fair for them to be discouraged. I think it’s fair for them to explore whether Kamala Harris should be doing more. Feel free to do that. These things are all legitimate. I don’t know what more she can do, especially given what happened, though, in 2016, because that was a trauma for anybody who loves this country and a trauma that didn’t end that day. Obviously, Democrats want to make up for lost time as Kamala Harris has just days left to truly introduce herself to the American people. At the same time, it could be argued she’s doing everything possible. Rallies with tens of thousands of people, talk shows, radio, late night TV, podcasts, town halls are next. You can’t claim she’s not doing town halls. She wants to debate. She’s hitting the battleground states multiple times.

As we get closer to election day, we will see more of this from other liberals in media. They’re absolutely panicked and have good reason to be.