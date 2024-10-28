Michigan Voter Tells CNBC Reporter Efforts to Falsely Smear Trump Aren’t Working

The legacy media, which serves as the free marking apparatus of the Democrat Party, has tirelessly worked to spread Kamala Harris’s ugly smear that President Trump is a “fascist.”

The failed Border Czar, clearly floundering in the last days of her chaotic campaign, recently resorted to grotesque and dangerous rhetoric about Trump in the final weeks leading up to the election.

Harris unleashed a venomous attack on Trump, parroting a four-year-old, debunked narrative from far-left The Atlantic.

The smear in question, cooked up by none other than The Atlantic‘s Jeffrey Goldberg—an author infamous for pushing falsehoods like those that led us into the Iraq war—alleges that Trump disrespected Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén, who was tragically murdered at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) in 2020. But the real kicker? The wild claim that Trump once praised Hitler.

The genesis of the disgusting smear is Trump’s former Chief of Staff, John Kelly, the same person that Democrats used to push the suckers and losers hoax.

The legacy media is doing everything it can to push the false narrative, not just against Trump, but also against tens of millions of his supporters.

MSNBC carried has-been Hilliary Clinton’s water and compared Sunday’s epic rally in Madison Square Garden, New York to Nazi rally that took place in that location 85 years ago, even including that comparison on their chyron.

Try as they might, voters are seeing through the desperate lie.

Allen Tomkowiak, a Black Trump voter from Michigan, spoke to an NBC News crew on Sunday and Tomkowiak denied the claim.

In a clip shared from MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports,” he said, “I’ve heard so much about Trump being angry, and he’s a fascist and dictator.”

“But problem is, when I listen to him, I don’t hear any of that.”

Watch: