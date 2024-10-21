Members of the “Central Park 5” Sue Trump For Defamation, Seek Monetary Damages

Members of the “Central Park 5” filed a defamation suit against Trump on Monday over his statements during ABC’s debate last month.

In case you don’t know the story behind the Central Park 5, Ann Coulter published an amazing piece on the brutal criminal attack in 2014.

During the ABC debate, Trump responded to Kamala Harris’s comment on his decades-old New York Times ad on the Central Park 5.

“[T]hey come up with things like what she just said going back many, many years when a lot of people including Mayor [Michael] Bloomberg agreed with me on the Central Park Five. They admitted — they said, they pled guilty. And I said, well, if they pled guilty they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately. And if they pled guilty — then they pled we’re not guilty.”

WOW! The Central Park 5 have just sued Trump for his remarks below at the September 10th debate where he stated they had pleaded guilty to a crime. "Plaintiffs demand judgment against Defendant Donald J. Trump for compensatory damages, for punitive damages and for costs, in an… pic.twitter.com/ENGc05WPZd — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 21, 2024

Excerpt from ABC News:

Members of the “Central Park Five” filed a defamation suit against former President Donald Trump on Monday, accusing him of spreading “false, misleading and defamatory” statements about their 1989 case during the Sept. 10 ABC News presidential debate, according to a new court filing. Attorneys representing the five men — Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron Brown and Korey Wise — filed their civil suit against Trump in federal court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, seeking monetary damages over his statements, which they say have caused them “severe emotional distress and reputational damage.” The five men, then teenagers, were accused of the violent rape of a female jogger in Central Park in April 1989. The five, who always maintained their innocence, were convicted and served years in prison. A decade after the attack, a different man confessed to the crime, which was confirmed through DNA analysis. The lawsuit points out that Trump’s statements were false in multiple respects — noting none of the members of the Central Park Five ever entered guilty pleas in the case, none of the victims of the Central Park assaults were killed, and the mayor at the time of the assaults was Ed Koch — who did not agree with Trump’s position in the full-page ad. “Defendant Trump’s conduct at the September 10 debate was extreme and outrageous, and it was intended to cause severe emotional distress to Plaintiffs,” the lawsuit stated.

The Trump campaign told ABC News, “This is just another frivolous, Election Interference lawsuit, filed by desperate left-wing activists.”