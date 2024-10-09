Melania Trump Charms ‘The Five’ on Fox News-“I think it’s the time that people hear from me and my story, my perspective, and the truth.” (Video)

Melania Trump is known for maintaining a low public profile, often preferring to stay out of the limelight compared to her husband, President Donald Trump.

When she does choose to speak in interviews, she exudes a calm and composed demeanor, and her quiet charisma is utterly charming.

Melania sat down with ‘The Five’ on Fox News to discuss serious issues, but also have a little fun.

Jesse Watters: What was something you put in this book that you’ve been wanting to get off your chest for all of these years that people really need to see?

Melania Trump: Well, everything. I think it’s a lot of misinformation out there about me. That’s why I said, I think it’s the time that people hear from me and my story, my perspective, and the truth.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld started off with a serious question and then added a humorous twist that Melania handled with her characteristic aplomb.

Greg Gutfeld: Like you, I was a model. Do you ever… There’s some magazines you’ve probably never heard of, but they’re out of business now.

Do you ever stop and think about your life and wonder how did you get here? You came to the United States in ’96, you arrived at JFK, and then you end up in the White House. Obviously, you didn’t expect it, but does it ever dawn… these moments where,’ How did I get here?’

Melania Trump: Yeah, incredible journey, incredible story, where I came from , small town in Slovenia and then went to Milan, Paris, New York. You never know what can happen in life? We don’t know the future. We don’t know what will happen next year. Here we are.

Greg Gutfeld: Would you have married Donald Trump if you had a crystal ball that said he would be President?

Melania Trump: That’s an interesting question.

Greg Gutfeld: By the way, does he ever sleep?

Melania Trump: He doesn’t sleep much. He does, of course.

Greg Gutfeld: Does he wear pajamas?

Melania Trump: No.

Greg Gutfeld: What does he wear when he sleeps, Melania?

Melania then humorously made a “zip your lips” motion.

A candid moment, with Melania Trump —

In a Greg being Greg Gutfeld moment asked if Donald Trump wears pajamas? You could see the subtle humor in her expression—she handled it with her signature style. Melania Trump showcasing her effortless grace alongside familiar faces.. pic.twitter.com/6b3gTZAwc8 — April Color (@ColorApril) October 9, 2024

On a more serious note, Mrs. Trump was asked about the toxic language fueled by Democrats and the two assassination attempts on her husband.

Judge Jeanine Pirro: I have so many questions, but I’ll start with one that is clearly serious. The former President has survived two assassination attempts. Kamala’s camp has just issued yesterday that they’re going to go more negative. The Biden-Harris team continues with the negative rhetoric, whether it’s Hitler or ‘he’s tearing down democracy.’ Are you worried about your husband’s safety in the next 29 days?

Melania Trump: Of course I do. Yes, I do. I think when they call him that he’s a threat to democracy, let’s ask ourselves, who is really (the) threat to democracy?

They are ongoing with the lawfare against the former president, as well as trying to get him off the voting ballots and trying to silence him.

So yes, of course, I was always afraid what can happen, and that they continuing with that kind of language is just… It’s a toxic, toxic atmosphere.

You can watch the entire interview below: