Mel Gibson Says He’s Voting for Donald Trump — Mocks Kamala Harris for Having ‘IQ of a Fence Post’

In an industry dominated by liberal elites, the “Braveheart” actor and devout Catholic Mel Gibson has once again demonstrated his independence of thought, making it clear that he stands behind Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 election.

In an era where actors toe the liberal line or risk cancellation, Gibson’s unapologetic support of Trump is both refreshing and bold. But he didn’t stop there.

When it comes to Kamala Harris, Gibson didn’t mince words, likening her intelligence to that of a “fence post.”

Spotted at Los Angeles airport on Thursday, Gibson was approached by TMZ, who asked him about his 2024 election preferences.

“Oh, man, that’s a big question. I don’t think it’s any secret who I’m voting for,” he responded.

When pressed, Gibson made it official: he’s voting for Donald Trump, a man he believes has a better vision for America than Harris.

Gibson suggested that another term under Trump would be far better for America than letting Harris take the reins.

“I know what it’ll be like if we let her in,” Gibson said, adding, “That ain’t good. Miserable track record. A falling track record. No policies to speak about. She’s got the IQ of a fence post.”

Unlike his Hollywood peers, who blindly champion Harris, Gibson seems to recognize what millions of hardworking Americans already know: under Kamala’s leadership, the country could face disastrous consequences.

WATCH: