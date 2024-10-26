From McDonald’s to Joe Rogan: Despite Mainstream Media Claims, Trump Understands Working People

He wore his signature red necktie and immaculate dress shirt under his blue McDonald’s apron as he learned from a young kid how to make French fries. “You’re an excellent teacher,” he tells the young fry chef. Whether in a corporate boardroom, the Oval Office, or working at McDonald’s, Donald J. Trump knows how to talk to people. Unlike Kamala Harris, who changes her accent and origin story to match the audience, or Joe Biden, who has claimed at various times to have grown up in the Black church, the Catholic church (despite being pro-abortion), and in a Puerto Rican family, Trump stays consistent.

“Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?” he asked a crowd while visiting a pizzeria after giving an important speech. Trump is unapologetically Trump. He doesn’t code-switch or change his backstory because his voters want him—not a fake character created by career politicians like Kamala and Joe. They abandon the fake persona when they meet the next demographic, but Trump remains unapologetically Trump, and people want Trump.

As significant as the McDonald’s visit was, Trump didn’t inflate its importance. He quipped, “I’ve now worked at McDonald’s fifteen minutes more than Kamala.”

Kamala is pushing an unverified claim that Trump said he wanted great generals like Hitler. On the Joe Rogan podcast, Trump said he wanted great generals like Robert E. Lee and those who helped him defeat ISIS. He was talking about competency, not support for the Confederacy. The media has forgotten that he defeated ISIS, and he made the point that the generals who won battles and wars were “not woke.” Trump understands that masculinity and traditional values—hard work, bravery, strength, and competency—not diversity, equity, and inclusion, win on the battlefield. He also knows that most of the population is not “transitioning” and is sick of having their free speech curtailed; neither do they believe that the best candidate should be passed over in order to meet a quota, whether it’s in the military, a civilian job, or a university.

Mainstream media and Democrats paint Donald Trump as the leader of a billionaire cabal seeking to enrich themselves at the expense of the working class. However, the reality is that Trump understands the working class far better than most career politicians. Having worked in real estate development and construction for nearly half a century, he has spent his career negotiating with unions, managing complex projects, and not only managing billions of dollars, but having to come in under budget.

Trump is one of the only politicians who has personally created significant numbers of jobs. Throughout his business ventures, Trump has owned principal shares in over 500 companies under the umbrella of the Trump Organization. In this capacity, he has directly created jobs for tens of thousands of people, ranging from construction workers and contractors to hospitality staff and management professionals. This extensive experience in building projects and running businesses has given him a practical understanding of the challenges and concerns faced by working Americans—an insight that many politicians who have spent their entire careers in public office lack.

One of his famous catchphrases from The Apprentice TV show is “You’re fired.” He explained in his book The Art of the Deal and in countless interviews that as a businessman, he believes you hire good people and let them do their jobs. But you fire them if they fail to perform. He wanted to “fire” the UN because of its abysmal record at preventing wars and the consistent and repeated failures of peacekeeping missions. When it comes to the US government, Trump the businessman recognizes government as a cost center which does not generate revenue but instead absorbs taxpayer money. When he talks about draining the swamp, he wants to fire those parts of government that are not performing. The Department of Education is a good example; it has only existed since 1979, and during that time, the US has slipped to 18th on the PISA rankings of education across countries.

In the business world, if people don’t do their job, they are fired, and if parties violate the terms of a contract, they get sued. The reason Trump toyed with the idea of “firing” NATO is because of breach of contract. NATO members agreed to meet spending requirements for their own defense but instead left the U.S. funding 70% of NATO’s total firepower. As NATO did not live up to the contract, Trump considered withdrawing the United States.

Liberals and Democrats vilify Trump for assessing agreements, which he calls “deals,” and removing the U.S. or refusing to join if those deals are not good for America. On Twitter, they were pushing the narrative that Trump can’t draw a crowd or that people leave his rallies early. But on the day he arrived in Pennsylvania, a key swing state, throngs of people lined the streets, waving American flags and shouting “USA! USA!”

Democrats say he is a threat to the nation, but his supporters carry signs that say “Make America Great Again” or “America First.” Sadly, we live in an era where patriotism is vilified by mainstream media and the Democrats. America is its people, and many of them want to put America first. And they believe that Trump can lead them there.