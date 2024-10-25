Mayhem at Washington Post After Bezos Kills Harris Endorsement – Staff Threatening to Quit and Denounce Company

There is chaos at The Washington Post after its owner Jeff Bezos vetoed an endorsement of Kamala Harris over Donald Trump.

As reported by NPR on Friday, the paper will not be endorsing a candidate for the first time since 1980 after Bezos decided the company should remain neutral.

“The decision was revealed in a tense meeting with people on the editorial staff,” NPR reported.

“And it arrives at a time of heightened concern over whether news outlets are pulling their punches in order to appease Trump in final days of a neck and neck presidential race [against] VP Harris MORE.”

Now, staffers at the company are reportedly threatening to denounce the company or even walk out in protest.

According to Semafor's media editor Max Tani, the paper's opinion staff are "furious" about the decision and are "contemplating what action to take, ranging from resigning, quitting the board, or a statement."

Meanwhile, CNN's Democratic Party propagandist Brian Stelter, quoted one editor as saying that the decision represents "an outrageous abdication of responsibility. Democracy doesn't die in darkness, it dies when people anticipatorily consent to a fascist's whims.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post Guild issued a statement denouncing the decision, arguing it "undercuts the work of our members at a time when we should be building our readers’ trust, not losing it" and that readers are already cancelling their subscriptions as a result.

Meanwhile, columnist Bob Kagan has already announced his resignation from the company, reports the New Yorker's Susan Glasser.

The Washington Post is not the only major paper to decline to endorse Kamala Harris.

Earlier this week, the far-left Los Angeles Times also confirmed it would not be endorsing a candidate after its own, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, blocked efforts to do so.

In a statement, the Times merely said that "the editorial board endorses selectively, choosing the most consequential races in which to make recommendations.”

