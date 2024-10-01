Mass Shooting Terror Grips Tel Aviv as Two Gunmen Open Fire in Suspected Terror Attack

Tel Aviv was plunged into chaos and terror on Tuesday as two gunmen unleashed a horrific attack in the city’s commercial heart, right on the boundary with Jaffa.

The Israeli police quickly confirmed that several casualties had been reported in what they are treating as a suspected terror attack.

Israeli police swiftly responded to the incident, which unfolded at a light rail station where the attackers reportedly disembarked before opening fire. The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service confirmed that they received their first call at 7:01 p.m. local time, and immediately dispatched emergency personnel to the scene, the Times of India reported.

The attackers’ motivations remain unclear, but Israeli authorities are treating the incident as a terror attack.

