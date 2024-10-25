Mark Halperin Says Kamala’s Dismal Performance at CNN Town Hall Was ‘the Last Straw for Lots of Democrats’ (VIDEO)

Political journalist Mark Halperin was back today with another stark warning for the Kamala Harris campaign.

According to Mark, Kamala’s CNN town hall event on Wednesday night was the ‘last straw’ for many Democrats who have been waiting for Harris to get better at answering the most basic questions. He says that he is getting asked by people if the problem is with her staff, if perhaps they are not helping her to formulate better answers, or if she is just really this bad at campaigning?

Anyone who caught any part of the event knows that Halperin is right about this. Even the Democrat talking heads on CNN knew her performance was terrible and they talked about it openly.

The Daily Caller has details:

“We’re not going to go overboard here and say, ‘It’s over, [former President Donald] Trump’s going to win.’ But a lot of what we’re going to talk about today is not great for Kamala Harris. Again, it doesn’t mean Trump’s a great guy in the eyes of all of America,” Halperin said. “It doesn’t mean Trump’s going to win, but where we are right now is there are increasing problems for the Democratic Party. You saw it in the punditry from Democrats last night on CNN after the town hall.” “You saw it on morning television, where Democratic pundits, trying to be poker-faced, are clearly feeling what a lot of Democratic donors are feeling and Democratic elected officials are feeling, which is there’s no time left for her to get better,” he added. “And I think the biggest story of the news cycle is, along with ‘Trump loves Hitler,’ which we’ll talk about, is her performance last night was the last straw for a lot of Democrats. No more ‘the more she does it, the better she’ll get.’”

There are less than two weeks left until election day. Kamala Harris is not going to suddenly become a stronger candidate, and even if she could do that, it’s too late.