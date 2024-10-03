Man’s Encounter With Massive Bull Moose Goes Viral: ‘That’s Close Enough Bud’ (VIDEO)

A man trekking through the woods in Maine recently got more than he bargained for when he encountered a massive bull moose.

If you’ve ever talked to someone from Maine, you know that almost everyone in the state has a moose story that usually ends with someone’s car getting totaled after being hit by one of these huge animals. There are signs all over Maine’s highways warning drivers to look out for them because these accidents often result in injuries or even fatalities.

In the video, the man tries to calm the animal and send it away but the moose is very interested in him and seems to charge at the very end.

FOX News has more details:

Dramatic video shows massive bull moose stare man down before charging at him A man near Allagash, Maine, had a brush with death last month when he encountered a massive bull moose that stared him down before charging at him — and it was all caught on camera. Caleb Lewis posted the video online and said he was “extremely lucky to escape with only a few bumps and bruises” after the moose charged him. According to Lewis, the bull moose was one of three competing for the affection of a cow moose in the area. The video begins with a large moose, with what appears to be a 16-point rack, walking in the woods with an eye on Lewis. The moose appeared to be a gentle giant as he approached with his big brown eyes locked on Lewis. He even appeared to slightly tip his head toward Lewis at one point… “That’s close enough bud,” Lewis said. “That’s close enough.”

Watch the whole thing below:

The way the Bull Moose was looking at him was absolutely terrifying pic.twitter.com/ymajLWEdYq — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 28, 2024

They are beautiful animals but you can never forget that they’re still wild animals and they can be quite dangerous if you catch them at the wrong time.