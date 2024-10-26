The Man Behind the Black Insurrectionist X Account Is Outed by the AP — A White Guy from Upstate New York with Checkered Past

The man behind the controversial and bombastic Black Insurrectionist X account was outed by the Associated Press on Friday.

Black Insurrectionist made headlines following Kamala Harris’s surprising performance in her first debate against President Trump.

It was Kamala’s first public performance where she did not dominate the night with her nonstop cackling and where she actually sounded semi-coherent. Harris has not been able to reproduce that performance since the ABC debate by the way.

Calls for an investigation into ABC’s moderation of the biased presidential debate reached a fever pitch days after the broadcast, with many questioning the glaring bias displayed during the event.

The moderators repeatedly fact-checked Donald Trump while allowing Kamala Harris to peddle unchecked lies and propaganda.

Former Clinton advisor Mark Penn joined the fray, calling for a third-party investigation into ABC News’ internal communications.

“There should be an independent review of all internal texts and emails to find out whether there was a plan to fact-check one candidate, effectively rigging the debate,” Penn stated during an appearance on the John Solomon Reports podcast.

In a post-debate interview, Linsey Davis admitted she worked with co-moderator David Muir only to fact-check Trump throughout the event.

On September 12, 2024, the Twitter-X account “Black Insurrectionist” dropped a bombshell tweet claiming to have access to a signed affidavit from an ABC whistleblower. The tweet reads:

“I will be releasing an affidavit from an ABC whistleblower regarding the debate. I have just signed a non-disclosure agreement with the attorney of the whistleblower. The affidavit states how the Harris campaign was given sample question which were essentially the same questions that were given during the debate and separate assurances of fact checking Donald Trump and that she would NOT be fact checked. Accordingly, the affidavit states several other factors that were built into the debate to give Kamala a significant advantage. I have seen and read the affidavit and after the attorney blacks out the name of the whistleblower and other information that could dox the whistleblower, I will release the full affidavit. I will be releasing the affidavit before the weekend is out.”

Following the release of the alleged affidavit, The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Black Insurrectionist, who agreed to facilitate contact with the so-called whistleblower’s attorney.

In exchange for keeping the whistleblower’s identity confidential, an interview could be arranged with The Gateway Pundit to further investigate the claims.

Black Insurrectionist tweeted at the time:

“I have agreed to put the Gateway Pundit in touch with the attorney for the whistleblower at ABC. In return for Gateway Pundit keeping the whistleblower identity secret, It is my belief that an interview will be made whereas the Gateway Pundit promises to push ABC for answers on the September 10th Debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris,” he wrote on X.

Breaking: I have agreed to put the Gateway Pundit in touch with the attorney for the whistleblower at ABC.

The Gateway Pundit has also contacted ABC News for comment but did not hear anything.

The Gateway Pundit was informed by Black Insurrectionist that one of the whistleblower’s attorneys would reach out to us via email. However, no communication from the attorneys—or from the whistleblower—ever materialized.

Black Insurrectionist then started a rumor that a former male student of creepy Tim Walz had accused him of sexual abuse while he was a minor.

While the allegations appeared potentially credible, we chose not to pursue the claim extensively, given our prior experience with Black Insurrectionist’s lack of follow-through and frequent excuses.

In response, The Gateway Pundit issued a statement on X last October 15, advising caution:

Black Insurrectionist then shut down his X on October 17.

On Friday, the Associated Press announced that they had identified Black Insurrectionist as a white man from upstate New York.

The AP actually did real reporting. We are not sure how they managed to uncover the identity behind the account without going through X.

The AP also reported that the white guy owes back taxes.

The person behind the “Black Insurrectionist” X account, which widely spread pernicious and baseless conspiracy theories about Kamala Harris and Tim Walz ahead of the election, was a white man from upstate New York with a history of fraud, the Associated Press reported . The account featured a profile photo of a Black soldier and the tagline “I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS” and had amassed over 300,000 followers before it vanished a week ago . In the weeks and months leading up to the election, Black Insurrectionist had peddled disparaging allegations, based on disinformation, against Harris and Walz, some of which were endorsed by Donald Trump and JD Vance .

The X account owner, Jason Palmer, stated that the account was primarily managed by his friend, who is Black.