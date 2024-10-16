Florida Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty After Mercilessly Tying His Dog to a Fence Post in Rising Floodwaters Ahead of Hurricane Milton

by

A man has been arrested after a Bull Terrier, left tied to a fence post in rising floodwaters outside Tampa, was rescued by Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officers as Hurricane Milton approached the Gulf Coast.

The dog, named “Trooper” by rescuers, was found frightened and soaked as officers approached, as captured in heart-wrenching bodycam footage released by FHP in Tampa.

WATCH:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) promised to hold pet abusers accountable, “Thank you, @FHPTampa. It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm. FL will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable.”

On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis confirmed the arrest of 23-year-old Giovanny Aldama Garcia, who has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Giovanny Aldama Garcia mugshot. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

“I’m proud to announce that the authorities have identified the dog’s former owners, and State Attorney Suzy Lopez is now pursuing animal cruelty charges against the individual. We said you’d be held accountable, and you will be held accountable,” said DeSantis during the press conference.

WATCH:

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Garcia admitted to leaving the dog, “Jumbo,” tied up as he fled to Georgia, claiming he couldn’t find anyone to care for the animal.

Garcia, who has since posted a $2,500 bond, could face up to five years in prison if convicted of the third-degree felony charge, according to NBC Miami.

Meanwhile, “Trooper” is now safe and in the care of local animal control, where he is receiving necessary attention after his ordeal.

Trooper (Credit: Leon County Humane Society)
