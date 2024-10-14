BREAKING: Man Accused in ‘Third Trump Assassination Attempt’ Breaks Silence — Reveals Full Story and Blasts Fake Reports Against Him

49-year-old Vem Miller, arrested near former President Donald Trump’s rally in Coachella, California, has spoken out, denouncing claims of an assassination attempt and blasting the ‘fake news’ surrounding the incident.

Miller, who called himself a staunch Trump supporter, was taken into custody after Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies found firearms in his vehicle during a routine checkpoint stop. However, he fiercely denies any intent to harm the former president.

Miller’s arrest came after law enforcement found a shotgun, a handgun, and a high-capacity magazine in his vehicle, along with what authorities initially claimed were counterfeit VIP and press passes for Trump’s rally.

He was released on $5,000 bail and now faces misdemeanor charges for possession of illegal firearms.

Despite these charges, Miller insists the incident has been blown wildly out of proportion. He claims that his possession of firearms was purely legal and registered, and he was merely exercising his Second Amendment rights.

Moreover, Miller asserts he had been invited to the rally and had legitimate special entry passes issued by the Republican Party of Nevada.

The Gateway Pundit reviewed Vem Miller’s Instagram account, and it revealed he was at the RNC Convention and attended other pro-Trump events with RFK Jr. and James O’Keefe.

During Trump’s first assassination attempt, Miller posted on his Instagram account, ” I am willing to fight non stop with everything I have for the next 4 years to help this country and this man. We need to break the DS.”

Initial reports from Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco painted a picture of a potential threat against the former president. Bianco reportedly told media outlets that deputies may have “thwarted” a third assassination attempt on Trump.

In a text to the Epoch Times, Bianco wrote, “We arrested a man trying to get in the perimeter with two firearms who ended up saying he was going to kill the president.”

However, these statements were later muddled when Bianco walked back his comments, claiming he couldn’t recall saying such a thing. Bianco later suggested that while there wasn’t definitive proof, the deputies’ actions might have “prevented” another attempt on Trump’s life.

In a fiery statement released on America Happens, Miller pushed back hard against the accusations, declaring them to be politically motivated nonsense.

“Probably the reason that God put me in that situation in order to be able to expose really what’s going on,” Miller said.

He explained that at every Trump rally he’s attended in Nevada, he’s made law enforcement aware of his legally owned firearms, and it’s never been an issue.

Miller believes his “critical mistake” was forgetting that he was in California, a state notorious for its strict gun laws, compared to more Second Amendment-friendly states like Nevada.

Miller also addressed the claim that he had counterfeit passes: “That’s complete nonsense,” he said.

“I can prove I had a special entry pass sent directly to me by officials within the Republican Party of Nevada. I was an actual invitee to that event. As I approached, there was an area where you enter the parking lot after passing a sheriff. I pulled up to the sheriff. Actually, I should take that back; I’m not 100% sure he was a sheriff. He was wearing a sheriff vest, but many of them were. My assumption is that not everyone there was a sheriff,” he added.

According to Miller, he was upfront with law enforcement, voluntarily informing them about the firearms in his vehicle.

“They were just trying to indicate they worked with the sheriff’s department. I drove up to this officer and told him, “In full transparency, I just want to let you know, in the back of my truck, I’ve got two lawful firearms, purchased and registered lawfully, and I’m just letting you know.,”” he said. That’s a courtesy I always extend. That officer asked me to pull over. Just so everyone’s clear, it’s not like they found out I had firearms or did an investigation, etc. No. The body cams and the evidence will show that I drove up to the officer and gave him the courtesy of letting him know about the firearms in my truck. At this point, they made me pull over.”

“Another officer came to my window. Now, knowing how some officers behave, where they sometimes don’t seem to understand the laws and the Constitution, I’m usually more alert.”

Yet, instead of receiving a courteous response, he was handcuffed, placed in the back of a sweltering police car, and deprived of the water and medical supplements he needed to manage his health conditions.

They put me in the back of a scorching police car. Frankly, I started feeling faint. I had been driving for hours and desperately needed the bathroom. The heat, the lack of hydration, and my blood sugar being off led to serious health issues, causing palpitations and breathing difficulties. I was back there for an hour before I finally got their attention by hitting the door with my feet since my hands were cuffed. When they came, I begged them to get my water, which had two supplements to help me, but they refused, suggesting there might be something dangerous in it. They were under this insane theory that I was there to cause harm, refusing me what I needed. After what felt like an hour, they eventually turned on the AC. Hours later, they put water in my mouth, but still refused me my own bottle. They later ransacked my car completely, involving bomb-sniffing dogs and opening everything, including the mufflers, to check the serial numbers. They found nothing nefarious, but it was clear they were looking for anything to justify this treatment.”

Miller believes the media frenzy around his arrest is part of a larger effort to target Trump supporters and discredit conservative voices. He described the treatment he received as unjustified and brutal, claiming that deputies were trying to find anything to justify their actions.

From bomb-sniffing dogs to completely ransacking his car, Miller said authorities were clearly fishing for a reason to frame him as a threat.

