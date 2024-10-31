Maine’s Student Mock Election Sees Over 20,000 Young Voters from Over 140 Schools Back Trump Over Kamala 52-41 in Deep Blue State

by
Student Mock Election Results(Credit: WABI)

Over 20,000 young voters from more than 140 schools have voiced their strong support for former President Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in a recent student mock election in Maine.

The results, submitted to the Secretary of State’s office, reveal a resounding victory for the Republican nominee, with 52% of students backing Trump compared to 41% for Harris.

The mock election, conducted just a week before the actual vote, saw participation from students across Maine.

The student mock election results also shed light on Maine’s local races, showing students favoring Maine’s three incumbents in congressional races, albeit with some close calls.

Democrat U.S. Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree held their seats, with Golden narrowly edging out his Republican opponent, Austin Theriault, by less than a single percentage point.

Sen. Angus King, an independent, led the U.S. Senate race in the mock election with 43% of the student vote, significantly outpacing Republican Demi Kouzounas, who garnered 24%, and Democrat David Costello, who trailed at 15%.

Meanwhile, in the 1st Congressional District, Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree held a slimmer margin than usual, with 41% of students backing her over Republican Ronald Russell, who captured an impressive 38%.

Source: Maine’s Department of the Secretary of State

According to WMTW, “In 2020, Maine students correctly predicted the results of several races in Maine. In that year’s mock election, students in Maine voted for Joe Biden for president, Sara Gideon for Senate (over Susan Collins), and Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden for Congress.”

Since 1992, Maine has primarily voted for Democrat candidates, siding with them in every presidential election except in 2016, when it split its electoral votes. Maine’s unique electoral vote system allows it to divide its four votes based on the outcome in each congressional district.

In 2016, Donald Trump won the 2nd Congressional District, securing one electoral vote, marking a noteworthy victory for a Republican in Maine and underscoring the state’s ongoing political diversity.

In 2020, Maine continued to demonstrate its split tendencies, with Trump again winning the 2nd Congressional District.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.