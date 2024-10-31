Maine’s Student Mock Election Sees Over 20,000 Young Voters from Over 140 Schools Back Trump Over Kamala 52-41 in Deep Blue State

Over 20,000 young voters from more than 140 schools have voiced their strong support for former President Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in a recent student mock election in Maine.

The results, submitted to the Secretary of State’s office, reveal a resounding victory for the Republican nominee, with 52% of students backing Trump compared to 41% for Harris.

The mock election, conducted just a week before the actual vote, saw participation from students across Maine.

The student mock election results also shed light on Maine’s local races, showing students favoring Maine’s three incumbents in congressional races, albeit with some close calls.

Democrat U.S. Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree held their seats, with Golden narrowly edging out his Republican opponent, Austin Theriault, by less than a single percentage point.

Sen. Angus King, an independent, led the U.S. Senate race in the mock election with 43% of the student vote, significantly outpacing Republican Demi Kouzounas, who garnered 24%, and Democrat David Costello, who trailed at 15%.

Meanwhile, in the 1st Congressional District, Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree held a slimmer margin than usual, with 41% of students backing her over Republican Ronald Russell, who captured an impressive 38%.

According to WMTW, “In 2020, Maine students correctly predicted the results of several races in Maine. In that year’s mock election, students in Maine voted for Joe Biden for president, Sara Gideon for Senate (over Susan Collins), and Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden for Congress.”

Since 1992, Maine has primarily voted for Democrat candidates, siding with them in every presidential election except in 2016, when it split its electoral votes. Maine’s unique electoral vote system allows it to divide its four votes based on the outcome in each congressional district.

In 2016, Donald Trump won the 2nd Congressional District, securing one electoral vote, marking a noteworthy victory for a Republican in Maine and underscoring the state’s ongoing political diversity.

In 2020, Maine continued to demonstrate its split tendencies, with Trump again winning the 2nd Congressional District.