Los Angeles Hit by Mass Looting and Chaos After Dodgers Win World Series (VIDEO)

Shortly after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in the World Series, the streets of Los Angeles descended into complete chaos.

As the Dodgers secured the game-five win in the World Series, Dodgers fans and criminals looking to wreak havoc took to the streets en masse.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that several stores, including a Nike store, were looted during the World Series celebrations.

The LAPD further reported a bus was set on fire near Dodgers Stadium just shortly after midnight.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Fires have been set on an LA Metro bus, leading to chaos erupting in Los Angeles, California, after the LA Dodgers won the 2024 World Series pic.twitter.com/nsxNBzEVmp — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 31, 2024

MORE:

BREAKING: Major looting underway amidst World Series celebrations in Downtown LA by organized gangs of thieves who are currently emptying out the Jordan flagship Nike store on Broadway pic.twitter.com/a9hjyaxO8s — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) October 31, 2024

Per NBC News:

A bus was set on fire, shops were looted and fireworks thrown at police in scenes of lawlessness and “absolute chaos” in downtown LA following the Dodgers’ historic World Series win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. LAPD said at 10:43 p.m. (1:43 ET Thursday) on X that there were reports of several stores being looted on Broadway and 8th Street. Various videos posted to social media, including one shared by the official LAPD X account, showed people walking out of a Nike store holding goods. An unknown number of people have been arrested in connection with the disturbances. Police issued a dispersal order because of fireworks and projectiles being thrown at officers. Then a “hostile crowd” surrounded an MTA bus on Echo Park Avenue, a short distance from the Dodger Stadium, at around 12:35 a.m. (3:35 a.m. ET) and set it on fire, police said. The driver and five passengers managed to leave the bus before the fire started, the transport authority said.

The Dodgers defeated the Yankees 7-6 to win the World Series after the Yankees blew a 5-0 lead in the 5th inning.