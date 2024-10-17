Bill Clinton Sounds Like Death at Tim Walz Rally Held in Corner of Gym in Durham, North Carolina (VIDEO)

Former President Bill Clinton joined Tim Walz in Durham, North Carolina on Thursday with less than three weeks until Election Day.

Walz and Clinton spoke to supporters at a basketball gym in Lyon Park.

Here is the set up before Walz and Clinton arrived:

Vice Presidential candidate, Tim Walz is set to be joined by former president Bill Clinton in Durham today. pic.twitter.com/eBTo1QTbHN — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) October 17, 2024

Just look at that crowd!

Harris-Walz supporters crammed into the corner of the gym.

WATCH:

Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton just arrived in Durham, NC. They’re speaking to supporters at a basketball gym in Lyon Park on the first day of early voting. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/pfUfbaYC4W — Ben Bokun (@BenBokunNews) October 17, 2024

Bill Clinton doesn’t sound so good.

WATCH:

"Kamala Harris is an unknown quality — a dangerous radical!" So true, Slick Willy! pic.twitter.com/wkPQHMezdl — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2024

Tim Walz is so deranged that he claims he’s met no one in his life that has less business acumen than Trump – the self-made billionaire who has erected skyscrapers all over the world.

Friendly reminder that just a couple of days ago, Tim Walz said he has no idea what venture capitalists do.

WATCH: