Bill Clinton Sounds Like Death at Tim Walz Rally Held in Corner of Gym in Durham, North Carolina (VIDEO)

by
Bill Clinton campaigns for Harris-Walz in Durham, North Carolina

Former President Bill Clinton joined Tim Walz in Durham, North Carolina on Thursday with less than three weeks until Election Day.

Walz and Clinton spoke to supporters at a basketball gym in Lyon Park.

Here is the set up before Walz and Clinton arrived:

Just look at that crowd!

Harris-Walz supporters crammed into the corner of the gym.

WATCH:

Bill Clinton doesn’t sound so good.

WATCH:

Tim Walz is so deranged that he claims he’s met no one in his life that has less business acumen than Trump – the self-made billionaire who has erected skyscrapers all over the world.

Friendly reminder that just a couple of days ago, Tim Walz said he has no idea what venture capitalists do.

WATCH:

