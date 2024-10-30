Legendary Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Endorses Donald Trump

The legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin has endorsed Donald Trump for president.

In a press release posted to the X platform, Aldrin explained that he was impressed with Trump’s support for NASA during his first time in office and believes that he is the man to take the country forward.

Aldrin wrote:

A half-Century ago, it was an honor to serve my country in the effort to put a human being on the Moon. I am proud of what we accomplished then and I have dedicated my life to the pursuit of an enduring human presence in space – it is a calling that runs through every fiber of my being.

Over time, I have seen our government’s approach to space wax and wane. But under the first Trump Administration, I was impressed to see how human space exploration was elevated as a policy of high importance again. Under President Trump’s first term, America saw a revitalized interest in Space, and his Administration reignited national efforts to get back to the Moon, and push on to Mars.

The Trump Administration also reinstituted the National Space Council, and our Nation’s defense was enhanced with the creation of the U.S. Space Force – increasingly important as space becomes a contested domain.

At the same time, I have been enthused and excited by the great advancements in the private sector space economy, led by visionaries like [Elon Musk]. These are concrete accomplishments that align with my concerns and America’s policy priorities.

America is facing serious and difficult challenges both at home and abroad. The Presidency requires clarity in judgement, decisiveness, and calm under pressure that few have a natural ability to manage, or the life experience to successfully undertake.

It is a job where decisions are made that routinely involve American lives – some urgently but not without thought. The job requires sober analysis of frightening scenarios, and the instinct to lead with resolve.

From the skies over Korea in air-to-air combat to navigating, landing, and walking on the Moon, I appreciate this kind of pressure. I know what it is like to have to make these kinds of decisions, with firmness and follow-through.

In this election, we have a choice and we all have one vote. For some, the choice may not be easy – but in times of uncertainty real leaders are most needed – to guide and inspire a people, to push through the noise, recognize what really matters, and accomplish missions critical to all citizens.

Most Americans rightly consider it an honor to cast their vote for a leader they believe will best serve the nation. For me, for the future of our country, to meet enormous challenges, and for the proven policy accomplishments above, I believe we are best served by voting for [Donald Trump]. I wholeheartedly endorse him for President of the United States. Godspeed President Trump, and God Bless the United States of America.