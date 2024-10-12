Legacy Media Continues to Fail: CBS News’ Race and Culture Unit Doesn’t Like Journalists Asking Questions That Are Not ‘Pre-Approved’

A new scandal is brewing at CBS News.

The Gateway Pundit reported on what is arguably election interference following a recent 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris.

Kamala’s interview, burgeoning with her trademark nonsensical word salads, was so bad that fake news 60 Minutes was caught editing Kamala’s answers to make her sound coherent and normal.

It was so bad that ’60 Minutes’ spliced her nonsensical answer and replaced it with a completely separate sentence she said earlier in the interview.

Now, a former CBS employee has come forward with details about CBS News’ Race and Culture Unit’s involvement in shaping the network’s narrative.

The CBS News Race and Culture Unit is described as having “a four-pronged role at CBS News and Stations as a reviewer, an incubator, a producer and a library,” with the primary role as a reviewer to “ensure all stories have the proper context, tone and intention.”

Fox News Reports:

A former CBS employee told Fox News Digital the broadcast network’s Race and Culture Unit vetted “basically every story” that could potentially be considered culturally sensitive. The former employee said show producers were “required” to send drafts of show scripts to an email chain with members of the Race and Culture Unit as well as the standards and practices unit and could only proceed if they signed off.

The Unit came under the microscope recently after “CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil interviewed author Ta-Nehisi Coates about his book, “The Message,” which delves into his travels to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Dokoupil suggested that Coates’s book skews heavily anti-Israel, left out key elements of the conflict and political complexities, and reads like something you would find in “the backpack of an extremist.”

Journalist Coleman Hughes wrote in his review of Coates’s book, that it “doesn’t even mention the word Hamas—or Fatah, or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or Hezbollah, or Iran—once. In his telling, the threats don’t exist, only the barriers that Israel erects to contain them.”

During the interview, Dokoupil also pushed Coates whether on he believes Israel even has a right to exist at all.

Dokoupil asked, “Why leave out that Israel is surrounded by countries that want to eliminate it?”

“Why leave out that Israel deals with terror groups that want to eliminate it?”

“Why not detail anything of the first and second intifada, the cafe bombings, the bus bombings, the little kids blown to bits?”

But daring to be a journalist is apparently too much for CBS to handle.

The Free Press reports, “During its editorial meeting on Monday at 9 a.m.—the morning of October 7—the network’s top brass all but apologized for the interview to staff, saying that it did not meet the company’s ‘editorial standards.’ After being introduced by Wendy McMahon, the head of CBS News, Adrienne Roark, who is in charge of news gathering at the network, began her remarks by saying covering a story like October 7 “requires empathy, respect, and a commitment to truth.”

After the Mao struggle session, an insider told The New York Post, “Tony said he regretted putting his colleagues in that position especially the ones overseas and in danger.”

Watch:

Tony Dokoupil is a hero. Can’t believe @cbs censored him. Good thing its owner Shari Redstone its owner who is fair and hugely pro-Israel condemned her executives for persecuting his excellent interview. @ta_nehisi_coates_ is a completely ignoramus on Israel@and Jeremy publicly… pic.twitter.com/N1Ypn8tjn1 — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) October 10, 2024

In a separate interview, Ta-Nehisi Coates seemed to suggest that he is not above taking part in an October 7-style attack.

Ta-Nehisi Coates suggests he’s not above taking part in an October 7-style attack:

“And I grow up under that oppression and that poverty and the wall comes down. Am I also strong enough or even constructed in such a way where I say this is too far, I don’t know that I am.” pic.twitter.com/KTXALjCyM2 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 10, 2024

These same phony guardians of journalistic integrity just edited the answer of the Democrat candidate for president to make her look more capable than she actually is. But, standards!