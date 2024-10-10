Lebanon Offensive Update: Insights from Lieutenant Colonel Gidi Harari

Israel’s ground offensive in Lebanon has resulted in the elimination of approximately 300 Hezbollah militants, including senior commanders.

The IDF targeted Hezbollah’s infrastructure in Beirut, including weapons depots and command centers, while also uncovering their tunnel network in southern Lebanon used for arms smuggling.

These operations have weakened Hezbollah’s capacity to strike Israel, though the group has launched counterattacks in response. Meanwhile, Iran has vowed retaliation, particularly for the assassinations of key figures like Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, signaling continued regional tensions.

Until just a few weeks ago, Hezbollah leaders were calling for Israel’s destruction. However, following the pager bombings and the ground offensive, they are now asking for a ceasefire. Despite this, Israel remains uninterested, and the offensive continues.

According to IDF Lieutenant Colonel Gidi Harari, speaking at an Israel Defense and Security Forum (ISDF) briefing, one key reason for Israel’s incursion into Lebanon is to push back Hezbollah’s military presence and secure the northern border.

This operation is crucial for facilitating the return of around 60,000 Israeli residents evacuated due to Hezbollah’s rocket attacks and cross-border incursions.

By targeting Hezbollah’s infrastructure and leadership, Israel aims to neutralize the threat and create safe conditions for these displaced residents to return home.

The IDF has also been uncovering and inspecting Hezbollah’s tunnels, which in the northern region appear to be used primarily for storing ammunition and launching rockets, rather than for direct assaults on Israel.

While tunnel-based attacks are still a possibility, the Colonel does not consider them a strategic approach for Hezbollah in this area.

He also noted that the changing weather, particularly morning fog, could allow Hezbollah fighters to approach IDF positions, but expressed confidence in the IDF’s preparedness, stating they have trained for such conditions.

He does not foresee the northern campaign facing the same logistical challenges as past desert operations and believes the soldiers are ready for what lies ahead.

Lieutenant Colonel Harari noted that residents of northern Israel have felt neglected for months as the government focused on Gaza, but many now view the IDF’s current campaign against Hezbollah as vital to their return home.

The prevailing sentiment is that this operation, aimed at pushing Hezbollah 10-20 kilometers back into Lebanon, is essential for ensuring security.

While the goal is not to engage in a full-scale war, there is an understanding that a larger conflict involving both Hezbollah and Iran could last over a year. Iran’s significant investment in Hezbollah is primarily aimed at deterring an Israeli strike on its nuclear program, a key concern for all parties.

Hezbollah’s leadership is facing immense pressure as Israel systematically targets high-ranking figures, including its Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, who led the organization since 1992 and was recently killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Israel has also taken out key figures close to Nasrallah, such as Fuad Shukr and Ibrahim Akil, both influential senior military commanders within Hezbollah. More recently, Ibrahim Qubaisi, the head of Hezbollah’s rocket division in Beirut, was also killed, further weakening the group’s leadership and operational capabilities.

The colonel suggests that the deaths of several key Hezbollah leaders may prompt Iran to reconsider its support for the group, given its substantial financial investment and mounting losses.

While this presents Israel with an opportunity to deal a decisive blow, the situation is complicated by a lack of international backing, especially from key allies like the U.S. and Europe.

A full-scale war with Hezbollah could draw in Iran, and with U.S. elections nearing and Europe showing reluctance, Israel lacks the necessary support for such a move. Despite Hezbollah’s weakened state, Israel must carefully navigate these broader geopolitical challenges.

The goal of Israel’s campaign in Lebanon, the Colonel explains, is not simply to enable the return of displaced residents from the north but to inflict enough damage on Hezbollah to make clear that continuing the fight will lead to their complete defeat.

While facilitating the return of evacuees is important, the broader aim is to weaken Hezbollah’s capabilities and deter further aggression.

With over 5,000 injuries and 1,000 fatalities, including senior officers, Hezbollah is suffering mounting losses. Israel’s strategy is to pressure the group into realizing that persisting in the conflict will cost them everything.

Regarding potential infiltration by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan fighters, the Colonel acknowledged that absolute security cannot be guaranteed.

The IDF must bolster border security and address vulnerabilities exposed in the south.

As for tunnels, while they were a significant concern in Gaza, the northern terrain makes tunnel construction much more challenging.

Although it is believed that Hezbollah’s tunnels have not reached Israel, breaches in the border fence remain a likely risk, making reinforced border security a top priority.

It is refreshing to hear a leader prioritize securing the border to protect citizens from terrorism.