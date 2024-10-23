Karine Jean-Pierre Gaslights Americans with Insane New Spin When Asked About Joe Biden’s Call to ‘Lock Trump Up’ 14 Days Before Election (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday gaslighted the American people with a new spin on Biden’s call to lock Trump up.

Joe Biden said the quiet part out loud during a visit to a Democrat campaign office in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Biden called for Trump to be jailed 14 days before the election.

“We gotta lock [President Trump] up,” Biden said.

Joe Biden is now openly admitting he is working to lock up his main political rival.

Karine Jean-Pierre gaslighted the American people on Wednesday and claimed Joe Biden said ‘lock Trump OUT’ politically not ‘Lock Trump UP.’

This is a brazen lie.

Biden is clearly calling for Trump to be locked up.

Earlier this month Biden admitted that his DOJ is working to jail Trump after the election.

“The same guy who has three other major cases waiting for him when he loses,” Biden said referring to Jack Smith’s federal cases against Trump.

“And by the way, 34 felonies,” Biden said after he sent his DOJ hatchetman Matthew Colangelo to New York to get Trump.

“He got the sentence kicked back, but I want to watch that sentence,” Biden gleefully said hoping Trump is jailed.

