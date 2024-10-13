Kanye West Sued by Former Assistant, Accused of Drugging and Raping Her at a Studio Session With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

It’s sexual harassment lawsuit season raining down upon high-profile rappers this year. After the huge Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs scandal, which many fear may explode and implicate multiple other household names in the entertainment industry, now it arises that controversial recording artist Kanye West is also a target of a judicial complaint.

West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, claims in an explosive lawsuit to have been drugged and sexually assaulted while attending a studio session with her ex-boss and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The OnlyFans model is alleging that during the session in a studio in Santa Monica, California, she was given a drink ‘laced with an unidentified drug.’

Page Six reported:

“She claims that West, 47, was the one who ordered for the drink to be poured. Although Combs, 54, was named in the suit for allegedly ‘co-hosting’ the studio session, he was not accused of any wrongdoing. Pisciotta added that she felt ‘disoriented” and in “less control of her body and speech’ after consuming the beverage, per the complaint filed on Oct. 8 in the Los Angeles Superior Court of California. The next morning, she claims she felt ill and ‘immense shame’ — but was still unclear of all the details.”

Pisciotta has already sued West earlier this year for sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

She claims to have only learned what allegedly occurred to her in the studio session ‘much later.’

She alleges West confessed to her, alleging that they ‘did kind of hook up a little one time”, making a reference – according to her, to the night she is claiming now that she was drugged.

West’s then-wife, Kim Kardashian, had allegedly been accusing him of having sexual relations with Pisciotta, which would have prompted him – still according to the plaintiff – to admit to the alleged sexual assault at the studio session.

“’Still to that day, up until that conversation and revelations of true facts and actions taken that night, Plaintiff did not know or think she was sexually assaulted that night, as Plaintiff only thought she was roofied [drugged] by a studio assistant, likely embarrassed herself and then took the blame’, the complaint adds.”

Pisciotta claims she felt ‘disgusted and numb’ by the rapper’s revelation and decided that she had to quit working for him.

“However, she allegedly had to be ‘extremely careful’ in the way she distanced herself, per the complaint, as she believed she would be ‘silenced, blacklisted and retaliated against.’

Pisciotta was reportedly fired shortly thereafter. She claims in her suit, which was originally filed in June, that she was never paid $3 million in severance that she was allegedly owed.”

The OnlyFans model also alleges to have received multiple vulgar texts from West.

“’See my problem is I be wanting to f–k but then after I f–k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f–ked while I’m f–ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me’, one of the purported messages read.”

She claims that the rapper masturbated next to her before she fell asleep and allegedly got angry with her for dodging proposals to ‘date or have sex’.

West’s lawyers called Pisciotta’s allegations ‘baseless’, saying that she ‘pursued the rapper sexually’ to coerce employment and other material benefits’.

