WAS THIS THE PLAN? Child Sex Trafficking Has TRIPLED in Last Three Years Under Biden-Harris Open Border Policies

by
Migrant children lined up at the US border after entering the US illegally – screengrab CBS News

In August 2024, President Trump shocked a crowd of supporters in Glendale, Arizona, with a ghastly statistic.

Trump told the crowd, “325,000 migrant children have gone missing in America today. They’re gone. They’re missing.”

Kamala Harris, the Biden Border Czar, allowed them to be trafficked into our country. Trump added, “Many of them are in sex slavery, or they’re dead.”

President Trump was quoting figures from an August 2024 Department of Homeland Security report.

NewsNation reported:

On Aug. 19, the DHS published a 14-page report revealing more than 32,000 unaccompanied children did not attend their immigration hearings between the fiscal years of 2019 and 2023.

What’s more, nearly 300,000 of these kids that came across the southern border alone never even got a court date whatsoever.

Essentially, Border Patrol doesn’t have anything to do with these young children.

That’s 300,000 unaccounted for children in the US today — in the last four years!

As Drew Hernandez says, “The Open Border Massacre under the failed leadership of Kamala Harris has led to the largest human and child trafficking operation in world history.”

Also in September, Muckraker released their shocking video report on illegal alien children forced to work in Times Square in New York City.

Joe Biden’s America.

An 11-year-old child from Colombia is working in the streets of New York City today. This is just one child interviewed by Muckraker in the expose’ on illegal alien child labor. The boy says he has been in the US for about a month.

A child told Muckraker he saw a child kidnapped from Times Square in broad daylight.

One young child told the reporters that he forced to work four days a week from 4 PM until 2 AM in the morning.

The same young boy says he saw dead bodies on his way to America and witnessed children drowning.

The trafficking of children is not by accident.

The Biden regime knew this would happen when they planned their open border crisis.

And now this… Madeleine Rowley at The Free Press reported this week that forced labor and prostitution among underage migrants more than tripled under President Biden, reaching record highs.

This is a national disgrace, a massive blight on our country.

All thanks to Joe Biden and Border Czar Kamala Harris.

Trending: WATCH: Hateful Leftists Flying Nazi Flags Get a Rude Awakening When They Try to Infiltrate a Trump Boat Parade and Embarrass MAGA Nation

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.