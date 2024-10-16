WAS THIS THE PLAN? Child Sex Trafficking Has TRIPLED in Last Three Years Under Biden-Harris Open Border Policies

In August 2024, President Trump shocked a crowd of supporters in Glendale, Arizona, with a ghastly statistic.

Trump told the crowd, “325,000 migrant children have gone missing in America today. They’re gone. They’re missing.”

Kamala Harris, the Biden Border Czar, allowed them to be trafficked into our country. Trump added, “Many of them are in sex slavery, or they’re dead.”

DONALD TRUMP: “This is impossible to believe…325,000 migrant children are gone. They’re missing. [Kamala] allowed them to be trafficked into our country. Many of these children are now in sex slavery, or they’re dead!” pic.twitter.com/W0ekE63gWD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 24, 2024

President Trump was quoting figures from an August 2024 Department of Homeland Security report.

NewsNation reported:

On Aug. 19, the DHS published a 14-page report revealing more than 32,000 unaccompanied children did not attend their immigration hearings between the fiscal years of 2019 and 2023. What’s more, nearly 300,000 of these kids that came across the southern border alone never even got a court date whatsoever. Essentially, Border Patrol doesn’t have anything to do with these young children.

That’s 300,000 unaccounted for children in the US today — in the last four years!

As Drew Hernandez says, “The Open Border Massacre under the failed leadership of Kamala Harris has led to the largest human and child trafficking operation in world history.”

Also in September, Muckraker released their shocking video report on illegal alien children forced to work in Times Square in New York City.

Joe Biden’s America.

A child told Muckraker he saw a child kidnapped from Times Square in broad daylight.

One young child told the reporters that he forced to work four days a week from 4 PM until 2 AM in the morning.

The same young boy says he saw dead bodies on his way to America and witnessed children drowning.

The trafficking of children is not by accident.

The Biden regime knew this would happen when they planned their open border crisis.

And now this… Madeleine Rowley at The Free Press reported this week that forced labor and prostitution among underage migrants more than tripled under President Biden, reaching record highs.

This is a national disgrace, a massive blight on our country.

All thanks to Joe Biden and Border Czar Kamala Harris.