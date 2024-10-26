Kamala’s Border Chaos – Texas DPS Find 27 Illegal Aliens Inside Truck During Traffic Stop (VIDEO)

Kamala and Biden’s America.

Texas DPS troopers did a traffic stop of a commercial truck in Webb County earlier this week. After searching the truck, they discovered 27 illegal aliens being smuggled in the sleeper of the truck hiding behind a tarp.

The driver, Ricky Ward, who was from Channelview, Texas, was arrested for human smuggling. The illegals, who were from Mexico and Guatemala, were turned over to the Border Patrol.

Watch:

VIDEO: TX Troopers Find 27 Illegal Immigrants Inside Commercial Truck 10/21: A @TxDPS Trooper stopped a commercial motor vehicle on IH-35 in Webb County. During the traffic stop, the Trooper observed a tarp concealing the sleeper cab of the truck. The Trooper discovered that… pic.twitter.com/ILc0uVJ24M — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 24, 2024

Thanks to the Kamala and Biden regime, this is a common occurrence in areas near the Southern Border. TGP reported in September that the DPS found 16 illegal aliens in a false wall of a trailer that was being towed in Kenedy County, Texas.

Watch:

VIDEO: TXDPS Troopers Find 16 Illegal Immigrants Inside Trailer False Wall 9/16: A @TxDPS Trooper stopped a Ford F-250 towing a cargo trailer on US 77 in Kenedy County. During the stop, the driver, Anthony Jhonson of Houston, consented to a search of the trailer. During that… pic.twitter.com/wwvcnwdxyA — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) September 19, 2024

The Federal Government has continually neglected their Constitutional duties under Article IV, Section 4 to protect the country from invasion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

Texas DPS has courageously been on the front lines in Texas, keeping the border secure. Operation Lone Star has been successful at catching illegals, smugglers, and drug shipments. It was launched in 2021 by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in response to an intentionally neglectful Federal Government.

Since January 2021, a shocking 15 million plus illegal aliens have invaded the United States. The consequences of the willful neglect have put US citizens in danger of the criminal actions of illegal aliens as well as the strain on government resources. The left has prioritized illegals over its own citizens.