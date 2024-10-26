Kamala’s Border Chaos – Texas DPS Find 27 Illegal Aliens Inside Truck During Traffic Stop (VIDEO)

Texas DPS Find 27 illegal aliens in a commercial truck during traffic stop on October 21st, 2024

Kamala and Biden’s America.

Texas DPS troopers did a traffic stop of a commercial truck in Webb County earlier this week. After searching the truck, they discovered 27 illegal aliens being smuggled in the sleeper of the truck hiding behind a tarp.

The driver, Ricky Ward, who was from Channelview, Texas, was arrested for human smuggling. The illegals, who were from Mexico and Guatemala, were turned over to the Border Patrol.

Thanks to the Kamala and Biden regime, this is a common occurrence in areas near the Southern Border. TGP reported in September that the DPS found 16 illegal aliens in a false wall of a trailer that was being towed in Kenedy County, Texas.

The Federal Government has continually neglected their Constitutional duties under Article IV, Section 4 to protect the country from invasion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

Texas DPS has courageously been on the front lines in Texas, keeping the border secure. Operation Lone Star has been successful at catching illegals, smugglers, and drug shipments. It was launched in 2021 by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in response to an intentionally neglectful Federal Government.

Since January 2021, a shocking 15 million plus illegal aliens have invaded the United States. The consequences of the willful neglect have put US citizens in danger of the criminal actions of illegal aliens as well as the strain on government resources. The left has prioritized illegals over its own citizens.

