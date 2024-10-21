Kamala’s Border Chaos – Texas DPS Encounter Group of 30 Illegal Aliens with 3 Unaccompanied Minors and 3 Special Interest Illegals (VIDEO)

Texas DPS encounters numerous illegal aliens near border on October 20th, 2024

Kamala’s never-ending border chaos.

Texas DPS apprehended a group of 30 illegal aliens on Sunday in Maverick County. In the group were 3 unaccompanied minors and 3 illegals from the “special interest” countries of Iran and Guinea. Special interest refers to countries that pose a threat to United States national security including potential terrorist ties.

In addition to that, The Texas National Guard prevented 45 illegal aliens from crossing the Rio Grande River. As a result, Mexican immigration was able to apprehend them.

Watch:

The DPS has had many encounters with illegal aliens which included unaccompanied minors and people from “special interest” countries. TGP reported last week of a group which included 32 unaccompanied minors.

Watch:

The Federal Government has continually neglected their Constitutional duties under Artice IV, Section 4 to protect the country from invasion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

Texas DPS has courageously been on the front lines in Texas, keeping the border secure. Operation Lone Star has been successful at catching illegals, smugglers, and drug shipments. It was launched in 2021 by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in response to an intentionally neglectful Federal Government.

A shocking 15 million illegal aliens have invaded the US under the Biden/Harris regime. Although the mainstream media covers up or at least minimizes the reality, TGP continues to deliver the truth to the public.

Photo of author
David Greyson

