Kamala’s Border Chaos – Texas DPS Encounter Group of 30 Illegal Aliens with 3 Unaccompanied Minors and 3 Special Interest Illegals (VIDEO)

Kamala’s never-ending border chaos.

Texas DPS apprehended a group of 30 illegal aliens on Sunday in Maverick County. In the group were 3 unaccompanied minors and 3 illegals from the “special interest” countries of Iran and Guinea. Special interest refers to countries that pose a threat to United States national security including potential terrorist ties.

In addition to that, The Texas National Guard prevented 45 illegal aliens from crossing the Rio Grande River. As a result, Mexican immigration was able to apprehend them.

Earlier today, @TxDPS Troopers apprehended a group of 30 illegal immigrants in Maverick County. The group included 3 unaccompanied boys & 3 special interest immigrants from Iran & Guinea. 45 illegal immigrants attempted to cross the Rio Grande, but TX National Guard Soldiers… pic.twitter.com/xjSsWPmwLc — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 20, 2024

The DPS has had many encounters with illegal aliens which included unaccompanied minors and people from “special interest” countries. TGP reported last week of a group which included 32 unaccompanied minors.

10/17: @TxDPS Troopers apprehended a group of 134 illegal immigrants in Maverick County. The group included 32 unaccompanied children/minors & 7 special interest immigrants from Iran & Angola. DPS drone video captured the large group (see drone video). #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/XzUzWcVEMT — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 18, 2024

The Federal Government has continually neglected their Constitutional duties under Artice IV, Section 4 to protect the country from invasion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

Texas DPS has courageously been on the front lines in Texas, keeping the border secure. Operation Lone Star has been successful at catching illegals, smugglers, and drug shipments. It was launched in 2021 by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in response to an intentionally neglectful Federal Government.

A shocking 15 million illegal aliens have invaded the US under the Biden/Harris regime. Although the mainstream media covers up or at least minimizes the reality, TGP continues to deliver the truth to the public.