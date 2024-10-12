Kamala’s Border Chaos-Texas DPS Arrest Gang Member for Smuggling Illegals After High-Speed Chase (VIDEO)

This is the reality of the Harris/Biden regime. Since they are intentionally doing nothing to stop illegals, the state has to intervene to keep its citizens safe. That’s where the Texas DPS comes to the rescue.

The DPS pursued a wanted gang member on a dangerous high-speed chase earlier this week in Donna, Texas. The suspect, driving a Dodge Charger, put numerous lives at risk, evading law enforcement until he was finally caught. Juan Xavier Rodrigeuz was caught after two PIT maneuvers and a foot chase, which resulted in his arrest.

The two illegal aliens that were being smuggled by him were handed over to the Border Patrol.

Watch:

WATCH: DPS Arrest WANTED Gang Member after High-Speed Chase involving Human Smuggling During #OperationLoneStar, @TxDPS Aircraft Operations Division observed a Dodge Charger drop off two subjects at a truck stop parking lot in Donna #RGV. Pilots maintained a visual of the… pic.twitter.com/kjob7Ds3uW — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 9, 2024

In a separate situation, the DPS arrested a human smuggler last week after pursuing the suspect on a high-speed chase in Laredo, Texas. The suspect was driving a Ram 1500 with a group of illegal aliens under a tarp in the bed of the truck.

Manuel Sauceda was arrested and charged with evading arrest and human smuggling. The 12 illegals that were caught were arrested and charged with criminal trespass on private property. The illegals were from Mexico and Guatemala.

Watch:

DPS Troopers Arrest Smuggler after High-Speed Chase, Arrest 12 Illegal Immigrants for Criminal Trespass 10/4: A smuggler in a Ram 1500 led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed pursuit in #Laredo while smuggling a group of illegal immigrants in the bed of the truck concealed under a… pic.twitter.com/YYXM04mVTv — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 11, 2024

Texas has been successful with Operation Lone Star, which was launched in 2021 by Republican Governor Greg Abbott. It’s main goal has been to deter illegal crossings of the border, slow and stop the flow of illegal drugs, and to pursue smugglers and illegals in the State of Texas.

The Federal Government has failed in its responsibilities under Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution to secure our country from an invasion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

An estimated 15 million plus illegals have entered the US since the Biden/Harris regime took over in January 2021.