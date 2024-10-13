Kamala Harris’s Attempt at Trolling President Trump Over “Acuity” Backfires

Kamala Harris tried to troll President Trump with a tweet commenting on his “acuity.”

It was bizarre for Harris to focus on this, considering her legendary inability to string together coherent thoughts, her constant word salads, and her need for a teleprompter in every situation.

President Trump routinely provides interviews, even in hostile settings, and speaks to thousands of people, often off the cuff, for hours at a time.

But the woman who hid the extent of Joe Biden’s decline from the American people before benefitting from a coupe against him wants to raise an acuity issue?

In just the last few weeks, Kamala has embarrassed herself repeatedly during interviews, even in overtly friendly settings, as she switches accents to pander to whatever audience she happens to be in front of.

Harris’s closing remarks on Oprah left even one of her biggest cheerleaders scratching her head.

Following Harris’s recent bizarre appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” UFC CEO Dana White said Harris’ inability to “put a sentence together” should “scare the sh** out of” everyone.

Harris has delivered more word salads than can be counted, including talking about the Middle East., and the economy when she is on script.  Things are even more bizarre when she veers off-script.

Her inability to speak cogently is so acute that 60 Minutes doctored her interview to make her sound somewhat coherent.

Kamala’s teleprompter is even more critical to her than her support animal, Tim Walz.

Harris turned into a bumbling, robotic mess when her teleprompter malfunctioned during a campaign rally in Michigan.

During a Univision town hall, the news outlet panicked after they realized they showed Harris’s teleprompter live on air. As soon as the camera panned behind Kamala Harris, the teleprompter went black.

Harris’s tweet was painfully ratioed.

