SHE’S COLLAPSING: Kamala Harris Takes the Entire Day Off to Prepare for Prerecorded Softball Interview with NBC 14 Days Before Election

by
Kamala Harris interview with BET

Kamala Harris is taking the entire day off Tuesday to prepare for prerecorded softball interviews with NBC News and Telemundo.

Harris is exhausted and buckling under the pressure of running against President Trump.

The last few times Kamala Harris was seen in public she completely melted down.

The October sprint to Election Day is destroying Kamala Harris.

Last week, a visibly exhausted Kamala Harris was on stage in Detroit for only six minutes and 36 seconds.

WATCH:

Harris had a Hillary-style unhinged melt down as she unraveled in Michigan last week.

WATCH:

Now her handlers are keeping her out of the spotlight.

President Trump zinged Kamala Harris during a Latino roundtable in Doral, Florida on Tuesday.

“She’s sleeping right now. She couldn’t go on the trail. You’d think when you have 14 days left, you wouldn’t be sleeping,” President Trump said.

WATCH:

Senator Tuberville blasted Kamala Harris for taking the entire day off: “I think they’re just trying to keep her off camera to be honest with you.”

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.