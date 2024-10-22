SHE’S COLLAPSING: Kamala Harris Takes the Entire Day Off to Prepare for Prerecorded Softball Interview with NBC 14 Days Before Election

Kamala Harris is taking the entire day off Tuesday to prepare for prerecorded softball interviews with NBC News and Telemundo.

Harris is exhausted and buckling under the pressure of running against President Trump.

The last few times Kamala Harris was seen in public she completely melted down.

The October sprint to Election Day is destroying Kamala Harris.

Last week, a visibly exhausted Kamala Harris was on stage in Detroit for only six minutes and 36 seconds.

Kamala Harris was on stage in Detroit today for a grand total of 6 minutes, 36 seconds. Recording artist Lizzo was with her and for some reason did not perform any music. Some event that was. Trump did an hour and 27 minutes in Detroit last night, btw.pic.twitter.com/2vtW86rWC1 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 19, 2024

Harris had a Hillary-style unhinged melt down as she unraveled in Michigan last week.

WHY AM I NOT AHEAD BY 50 POINTS!?! pic.twitter.com/asYMhJuXqJ — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 18, 2024

Now her handlers are keeping her out of the spotlight.

President Trump zinged Kamala Harris during a Latino roundtable in Doral, Florida on Tuesday.

“She’s sleeping right now. She couldn’t go on the trail. You’d think when you have 14 days left, you wouldn’t be sleeping,” President Trump said.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "She's sleeping right now. She couldn't go on the trail. You'd think when you have 14 days left, you wouldn't be sleeping." pic.twitter.com/6peNnR0W8D — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 22, 2024

Senator Tuberville blasted Kamala Harris for taking the entire day off: “I think they’re just trying to keep her off camera to be honest with you.”