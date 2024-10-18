Kamala Harris Loudly Booed For Snubbing Al Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Thursday night was booed at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City because she decided not to show up.

Harris is the first presidential candidate to skip the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner since Democrat Walter Mondale in 1984 and Mondale went on to lose to Republican Ronald Reagan in a historic landslide.

President Trump appeared in person to the dinner on Thursday night, but Kamala Harris snubbed the invite from the Catholic charity and agreed to appear in a pre-recorded video.

Kamala Harris was loudly booed for snubbing the charity dinner.

“We are very sorry that Vice President Harris cannot make it here in person,” the host said to loud boos.

WATCH:

The annual Al Smith Dinner is underway in New York City. "We are very sorry that Vice President Harris cannot make it here in person." Crowd: "BOOOOOO" pic.twitter.com/DxtQBya7HW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Kamala Harris got roasted for skipping the Catholic charity event but finding time to appear on sex podcast “Call Her Daddy.”

WATCH:

Kamala gets roasted for being the first presidential nominee since 1984 to skip the Al Smith charity dinner: "She did find time to appear on The View, Howard Stern, Colbert — and the longtime staple of campaigning, the Call Her Daddy podcast…" pic.twitter.com/gVBxTcv6ou — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Meanwhile President Trump had a great time cracking jokes.

Watch Trump’s roast here:

MUST WATCH: President Trump's roast at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner (Kamala skipped it because she's a coward) pic.twitter.com/m5GcbkYP9y — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Even CNN’s talking potato Brian Stelter was impressed with President Trump.

“I thought he was funny! I thought he actually got a few great jokes in … and he took advantage of the fact that Kamala Harris wasn’t there,” Stelter said.

WATCH: